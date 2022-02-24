Amazon shoppers say this affordable retinol 'beats my $75 serum!' — and it's only $20

There are a few ingredients that skin care professionals and aficionados routinely recommend, and retinol ranks pretty high on the list. In fact, according to a Stanford dermatologist, retinol is what some may deem "the gold standard" of skin care ingredients.

If you've been on the hunt for the right retinol product for your needs, you may have noticed that most options aren't cheap. From the cult-favorite $105 Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil to the slightly cheaper but still pricey Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream, it's hard to find an effective retinol skin care product that's budget-friendly.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers, though, say the "miraculous" $20 LilyAna Naturals Retinol Face Cream is the one to buy.

Before getting into why this powerhouse product is a massive shopper favorite, here's why retinol is so popular and helpful.

What is retinol?

According to Stanford Medicine, retinol is a chemical derivative of vitamin A: "a central vitamin needed for many functions of the body." It's proven to positively reduce wrinkles, improve collagen production and treat acne, among other functions.

Touted as "lifting, brightening and rejuvenating," LilyAna's affordable-yet-effective face cream delivers all of the known benefits of retinol without the excessive dryness that's usually associated with vitamin A.

What's the difference between retinol and a retinoid?

Here's another common misconception. Though both terms are related, they're not the same thing. According to the same article, while both are chemical derivatives of vitamin A, retinoids are more potent and "are classified as a pharmaceutical, meaning you need a prescription to use a retinoid cream."

Currently, one of the only popular retinoid treatments you can purchase without a prescription is the Different Gel Acne Spot Treatment.

Why do shoppers swear by the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream?

In addition to its affordable price, this retinol face cream is formulated for twice-a-day use. Meanwhile, most other retinol treatments are made for nightly use only, as retinol can increase the skin's sensitivity to the sun.

Because of this, whether you use a retinol product or not, wearing sunscreen daily is a must.

The LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream is also vegan, cruelty-free and made in the U.S.A. It has no artificial fragrances or colors and is gluten, paraben, phthalate, SLS, SlES and petroleum-free. Shoppers also say it helps minimize the appearance of hyperpigmentation, acne redness and scars.

One shopper said that after just 30 days of use, this product "significantly reduced" her acne scarring. Several shoppers share similar sentiments as the product has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Another five-star reviewer even said this $20 product performs better than their $75 serum.

"I love this product. It is so luxurious, never causes burning, peeling or redness," the shopper wrote. "Truthfully, I think this is the best retinol cream I've ever used."

Like all other skin care products, all retinol formulates are not "one size fits all." Perform a patch test on your arm before applying the product to your entire face.

