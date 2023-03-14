23 Republicans want to make it harder to get SNAP benefits. Here's how.

WASHINGTON – Nearly two dozen Republicans are trying to make it harder for Americans to receive food stamps, introducing a bill Tuesday that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., is the lead sponsor of the legislation that would enforce stricter work requirements for able-bodied adults without children, setting up a showdown with Democrats over the nation's largest food assistance program.

The legislation is likely to be a point of negotiation between the two major political parties as Congress is set to vote this year to reauthorize the farm bill, a legislative package that governs agricultural and food programs.

Johnson's bill has 23 Republican cosponsors. It's unclear if his proposed legislation would garner enough support to pass in the Senate, which has a Democratic majority.

What does Johnson's SNAP bill do?

Johnson's bill, the America Works Act, reforms the work requirements for able-bodied adults without children who are receiving SNAP benefits.

It raises the maximum age for work requirements from 49 to 65

It cuts down on a state's ability to waive work requirements

It emphasizes work requirements for able-bodied adults without children

"Work is the best pathway out of poverty,” Johnson said. “Work requirements have proven to be effective, and people who can work should work. With more than 11 million open jobs, there are plenty of opportunities for SNAP recipients to escape poverty and build a better life."

Around 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits.

Who is cosponsoring the SNAP bill?

The bill's Republican cosponsors include:

North Carolina Reps. Chuck Edwards, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson

Ohio Reps. Warren Davidson, Max Miller

Texas Reps. Jake Ellzey, August Pfluger, Troy Nehls, Pat Fallon, Randy Weber, Michael Cloud

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller

Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn

Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans

Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra

Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke

Missouri Rep. Mark Alford

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles

Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman

Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg

Florida Rep. Scott Franklin

Boosted pandemic SNAP benefits expire

Congress increased SNAP benefits at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to help the millions who lost their jobs, but the boosted benefits expired at the end of February.

While some states let their increased benefits expire prior to last month, the remaining 32 states have now lost the increased pandemic SNAP funds.

Recipients will see reductions of $95 a month, but others may lose $250 a month or more, according to the nonpartisan research and policy institute Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Democrats push to reduce SNAP time limit

President Joe Biden speaks about his 2024 budget proposal at the Finishing Trades Institute, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.

President Joe Biden is urging Congress to remove barriers to food access, writing in his proposed budget that limits on SNAP eligibility lead to inequities in food and economic security.

House Democrats have also pushed for expanding the time limit on receiving benefits.

Reps. Barbara Lee of California and Alma Adams of North Carolina reintroduced the Improving Access to Nutrition Act earlier this month. The legislation would eliminate SNAP's three-month limit for able-bodied adults without dependents.

