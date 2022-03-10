23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”

The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, according to the shelter’s post on Facebook.

An animal control officer told McClatchy News that they responded to a call on March 8 about dogs on the loose. When they arrived at the home, officers said they were shocked to see the “extreme number” of puppies.

Animal control officers rescued the litter of puppies and are helping the owner spay and neuter the adult dogs still on the property.

Staff at the animal shelter felt “shock, heartbreak, and anger” when they saw the nearly two dozen, according to the shelter’s post.

Screengrab from Foothills Humane Society Facebook post.

They said some of the puppies were injured with “receding eyes, hunched backs, umbilical hernias, and a potential broken leg.”

The puppies are pit bull terriers aged between six weeks old and five months old. Some weigh as little as 2 pounds, the animal shelter said.

The shelter is now asking the community to help take care of the animals that need to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, and microchipped before they can be adopted.

“Good job FHS staff and fosters!! It takes a village and donations!,” a commenter wrote on the shelter’s post. “Thank goodness for everyone and for the people who can’t physically help but can help with donations!”

