23 Photos Of Things That Fit Perfectly Inside Other Things That'll Itch The Right Spot In Your Brain

1.This bathroom mat that fit so well in the dryer, it disappeared:

2.This package that was destined to fit inside this mailbox:

PERFECTION.

3.This cork coaster that fits in the guitar:

4.These watermelon slices that all fit into this Ziploc bag:

5.This stroopwafel that fits perfectly on top of the mug:

6.This ball that fits perfectly in a stacking cup:

7.This shoe that fits:

8.This 6'3" truck that fit through a 6'3" parking garage WITHOUT touching:

Soooo close, but it fit!

9.This wedding ring that fits around a Tums tablet:

10.This yogurt that fits perfectly inside the car cup holder:

11.This mattress that has the perfect spot on the stairs:

12.This coin that has its own spot in the car door:

13.This Hoover vacuum that fits perfectly under the cabinet:

14.This cup that found a spot in this desk:

15.This couch that fits SO well in the basement:

16.This chopping board that fits perfectly in the sink:

17.This grapefruit garnish that fits perfectly on top of the glass:

18.This ketchup that fits perfectly in the fridge:

19.This Nintendo DS Lite that fits amazingly in this snack bag:

20.This coffee that fits in a fire hydrant:

21.These scissors and pliers that make a perfect pair:

22.This ice that fit SO perfectly in the glass, it created a seal and kept the rest of the liquid from reaching the bottom:

23.And finally, these cats that adorably fit in this food bowl:

