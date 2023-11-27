23 Photos Of Things That Fit Perfectly Inside Other Things That'll Itch The Right Spot In Your Brain
1.This bathroom mat that fit so well in the dryer, it disappeared:
2.This package that was destined to fit inside this mailbox:
PERFECTION.
3.This cork coaster that fits in the guitar:
4.These watermelon slices that all fit into this Ziploc bag:
5.This stroopwafel that fits perfectly on top of the mug:
6.This ball that fits perfectly in a stacking cup:
7.This shoe that fits:
8.This 6'3" truck that fit through a 6'3" parking garage WITHOUT touching:
Soooo close, but it fit!
9.This wedding ring that fits around a Tums tablet:
10.This yogurt that fits perfectly inside the car cup holder:
11.This mattress that has the perfect spot on the stairs:
12.This coin that has its own spot in the car door:
13.This Hoover vacuum that fits perfectly under the cabinet:
14.This cup that found a spot in this desk:
15.This couch that fits SO well in the basement:
16.This chopping board that fits perfectly in the sink:
17.This grapefruit garnish that fits perfectly on top of the glass:
18.This ketchup that fits perfectly in the fridge:
19.This Nintendo DS Lite that fits amazingly in this snack bag:
20.This coffee that fits in a fire hydrant:
21.These scissors and pliers that make a perfect pair:
22.This ice that fit SO perfectly in the glass, it created a seal and kept the rest of the liquid from reaching the bottom:
23.And finally, these cats that adorably fit in this food bowl:
H/T: r/Perfectfit