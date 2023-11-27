Advertisement

23 Photos Of Things That Fit Perfectly Inside Other Things That'll Itch The Right Spot In Your Brain

1.This bathroom mat that fit so well in the dryer, it disappeared:

mat blends into the walls of the dryer
u/itk_jpeg / Via reddit.com

2.This package that was destined to fit inside this mailbox:

box fits so perfectly it has no room to be taken out
u/darthsabermaster / Via reddit.com

PERFECTION.

the same mailbox from a different angle
u/darthsabermaster / Via reddit.com

3.This cork coaster that fits in the guitar:

coaster covers the hole in the guitar
u/KernowFunk / Via reddit.com

4.These watermelon slices that all fit into this Ziploc bag:

5 slices all facing different directions to fit inside the bag
u/BaileyPruitt / Via reddit.com

5.This stroopwafel that fits perfectly on top of the mug:

large waffle sitting inside a mug
u/ttvalkyrie25 / Via reddit.com

6.This ball that fits perfectly in a stacking cup:

u/dredlocked_sage / Via reddit.com
7.This shoe that fits:

ridges on the bottom of the shoe perfectly match up with the metal bars on a chair
u/frankcfreeman / Via reddit.com

8.This 6'3" truck that fit through a 6'3" parking garage WITHOUT touching:

the back of the truck going under the concrete beam in the garage
u/-pilot37- / Via reddit.com

Soooo close, but it fit!

closeup of the part where it's not touching the top
u/-pilot37- / Via reddit.com

9.This wedding ring that fits around a Tums tablet:

u/FictionVent / Via reddit.com
10.This yogurt that fits perfectly inside the car cup holder:

u/thebrainypole / Via reddit.com
11.This mattress that has the perfect spot on the stairs:

mattress stood up on the stairs landing
u/teamspaceman / Via reddit.com

12.This coin that has its own spot in the car door:

dime inside a hole in the car
reddit.com

13.This Hoover vacuum that fits perfectly under the cabinet:

cabinet bottom with a weird shape perfectly fit a small hoover vacuum
u/A1Qicks / Via reddit.com

14.This cup that found a spot in this desk:

a snack cup fits perfectly into a hole cut out on a desk and is not used to keep pens
u/HovercraftMain / Via reddit.com

15.This couch that fits SO well in the basement:

take up the entire length from wall to wall
u/PowerlineCourier / Via reddit.com

16.This chopping board that fits perfectly in the sink:

chopping board is same size as the sink
u/Fart-Box666 / Via reddit.com

17.This grapefruit garnish that fits perfectly on top of the glass:

it takes up the whole top of the cup
u/kissychrissie / Via reddit.com

18.This ketchup that fits perfectly in the fridge:

kitchen touching the top of the fridge
u/theme_song___3 / Via reddit.com

19.This Nintendo DS Lite that fits amazingly in this snack bag:

u/bunnypirateholly / Via reddit.com
20.This coffee that fits in a fire hydrant:

iced coffee on top of a hydrant
u/bizarro_kvothe / Via reddit.com

21.These scissors and pliers that make a perfect pair:

the handles to each fit each other so that the can rest side by side
u/Apocalyptic_Inferno / Via reddit.com

22.This ice that fit SO perfectly in the glass, it created a seal and kept the rest of the liquid from reaching the bottom:

bottom of the glass has no water
u/Sahlmos / Via reddit.com

23.And finally, these cats that adorably fit in this food bowl:

two kittens sleeping inside their food bowls
u/Panickycostume / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/Perfectfit