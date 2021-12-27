23-year-old woman and her 88-year-old terminally ill grandfather graduate college together

A 23-year-old Texas woman celebrated her college commencement ceremony with a special guest: her 88-year-old grandfather who graduated the same day.

The sweet moment happened at the University of Texas, San Antonio commencement ceremony Dec. 11. Melanie Salazar, graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. At the same time, Salazar's grandfather, Rene Neira, received a degree of recognition in economics.

The degrees are the culmination of the duo attending college together. Salazar and Neira became viral sensations in 2016 when Salazar posted on social media her grandfather was attending Palo Alto College in San Antonio. Salazar told ABC News that Neira was in the process of receiving his associate's degree from the community college, then planned to attend UTSA to receive his bachelor's degree.

The two were able to cross the graduation stage together.

ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals!



￼#UTSAGrad21 @UTSAHC @UTSACOLFA @UTSABusiness pic.twitter.com/jSsUSeyR4F — UTSA (@UTSA) December 13, 2021

"Since the 1950s, he has been working toward his bachelor's degree, and it has been one of his life goals and dreams," Salazar told ABC News. "But in the ’50s, he fell in love and got married and started a family, so he wasn't able to continue school right away."

Story continues

Salazar said the past few years have been challenging for her grandfather. Before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Neira suffered a minor stroke and took a medical leave of absence from school, she said.

'I know my parents are looking down on me': Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee Graduate

More: Montana National Guard member is first woman to graduate from US Army Sniper Course

ValleyCentral News reported Neira was a few credits short of getting his degree, but the university gave him a degree in recognition since he is terminally ill and in hospice care.

Salazar said when the two walked on the stage together, she was overcome with emotion as the crowd applauded them.

“I told him, ‘This is our moment. I want to share it with you,’” she said. “I'm so proud of my grandpa, and I'm so thankful I was able to have this moment, this memory, with him.”

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas woman graduates college alongside her 88-year-old grandfather