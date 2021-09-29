23-year-old Saint John man charged in toddler's death

Madison (Karrson) Bennett was charged with criminal negligence causing the death of a two-year-old child in Saint John. (Facebook - image credit)

A 23-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old in Saint John earlier this month.

Madison (Karrson) Bennett appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon, charged with criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation.

According to the information with the court, Bennett put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth and thereby caused the child's death.

The identity of the child is protected by a publication order granted by provincial court Judge Anne Jeffries.

No plea was taken and Bennett will be back in court on Monday, when a date will be set for a bail hearing. He was remanded in custody in the meantime.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, a 911 call was made on Sept. 18 about an unconscious child at a Saint John residence.

The child was eventually airlifted to a children's hospital in Halifax, and died on Sept. 19.

It's not the first time Bennett was charged with hurting a child.

In 2017, he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault of another toddler.

He eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in 2018 to three years in jail and 36 months of supervised probation after admitting he physically abused the girl on at least five separate occasions.

At the time, the court heard that Bennett suffocated the girl with water, hit her, and held his hand over her face until she turned purple.

On another occasion, he stuffed her into a tiny duffel bag, zipped it up to her neck and threw her in a closet.

Then he went out for a cigarette.

Under the conditions of his probation, Bennett was ordered to have no contact with the victim's family, abstain from drugs, participate in treatment and counselling, submit a DNA sample, and not own weapons for 10 years.