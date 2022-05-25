23-Year-Old Paramedic Dies After Being Pinned Under Weights At Gym

A paramedic in St. Charles, Missouri died Tuesday morning due to a tragic accident at a local gym.

St. Charles Police said the body of Dolores “Dolo” Boschert, 23, was found pinned under heavy weights at a 24-hour gym by another gym-goer around 2:50 a.m., according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

Boschert was “all by herself” during the time of the incident and it took “about 20 minutes” before someone arrived and discovered her, police told the news station. There were no signs of foul play and that an investigation found it was an “unfortunate accident.”

Boschert “had been squatting on a Smith Machine” when police believe she lost her balance or one of her legs gave out and she was “pinned under the barbell,” according to a statement obtained by People.

Captain Ray Floyd told KSDK that police “believe she probably died from asphyxiation.”

Boschert, a paramedic for Christian Northeast Emergency Medical Services, frequently worked out around the times of her shifts, KSDK reported.

Boschert’s colleagues described her as “an amazing person” who had “vibrant energy” in a statement on Facebook.

“She always lit up any room she entered with her bright personality and bouncing energy,” the statement said. “She had the greatest outlook on life and was always able to see the positive in all situations. We are grateful for the memories we made with Dolores that will stick with us the rest of our lives.”

The statement added that Boschert had just been named “Paramedic of the Year” by her squad last week.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.