23-Year-Old Man Dies Days After He Was Buried Alive in Remote Australian Beach

Josh Taylor was visiting the beach on Bribie Island with friends on Saturday when he fell into a large hole

A young man has died five days after getting trapped in the sand at a remote Australian beach.

Josh Taylor, 23, was visiting the beach on Bribie Island with friends on Saturday when he fell into a large hole and was subsequently buried in the sand, according to Australia’s ABC News and 9News. The hole was reportedly dug to roast a pig.

A friend said Taylor was standing on a chair above the pit when the sand underneath its legs gave way, according to News.com.au. He claimed the young man “stumbled back” before putting his arms out “to obviously break the fall.”

“He’s continued going down and knocked sand as he’s put his arms out,” the friend said.

It took 15 men to pull Taylor out of the hole, News.com.au reported, adding that local rangers on the scene performed CPR on the victim until help arrived.

The young man was then transported to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition, according to ABC News and The Guardian. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

“Unfortunately, the injuries he received were too severe for him to overcome,” his family said in a statement, per 9News.

As of Thursday afternoon in the United States, more than $64,000 Australian dollars have been raised via GoFundMe to support Taylor's family in wake of the “tragic accident.”

Georgia Hoffmann, who organized the fundraiser, described Taylor as “a vibrant and adventurous soul who has brought so much joy to those around him.”

“We will somehow find a way to move on from this terrible tragedy,” the Taylor family said in a statement, according to 9News.

According to ABC, an investigation into the incident is ongoing. The authorities want to speak with "numerous people who were present" and have yet to speak with police.

A report is being prepared for the local coroner, per The Guardian.



