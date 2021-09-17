23-year-old man arrested In Maharashtra's Thane for possessing cannabis

23 year old arrested from Thane on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday in the Mumbra area of Thane for allegedly possessing over 1 kg of cannabis, as per Thane Police.

The accused has been identified as Manav. He is a resident of Kalyan, Thane.

The seized cannabis is worth Rs. 4,55,000 in the international market.

He was caught by police near the Kaleskar Hospital in Mumbra. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Probe into the matter is underway, the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

