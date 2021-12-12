23-year-old dies after she’s hit in crosswalk, dragged for blocks, California cops say

A 23-year-old woman died after being hit in a Burbank, California, crosswalk and dragged for several blocks by an accused hit-and-run driver, police said.

Madeline Marilyn Flores Garcia of North Hollywood died at the scene following the crash at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, her family told KTLA.

Police later arrested Jesse Molina, 49, of Granada Hills in connection with the hit-and-run crash, KCBS reported.

Officers suspect Molina may have been fleeing an earlier crash on Interstate 5, KABC reported.

Molina faces charges including murder, according to the station. His bail has been set at $2 million.

“He could take some responsibility, because he ended a 23-year-old girl’s life, a girl that had a lot of dreams,” Erik Flores, Garcia’s cousin, told KTLA. “She was barely getting started.”

