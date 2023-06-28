23-year-old dies after being shot Saturday in Dallas, another man wounded

A 23-year-old man died Monday after he and another man were found in car Saturday with gunshot wounds, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1600 block of Grigsby Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two men shot inside a car, according to the preliminary investigation.

The two men were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Marcellus D. Alexander, died Monday from his injuries, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

The other unidentified male victim is in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Guy Curtis at or guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov.