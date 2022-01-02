23-year-old Boise woman dies in a New Year’s Day snowmobile accident north of McCall

A 23-year-old Boise woman died after a snowmobile accident Saturday north of McCall.

About 4:10 p.m., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the accident on Warren Wagon Road between Secesh Summit and Secesh Meadows, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Emma Mills died of her injuries and her family has been notified, according to the release.

The caller said CPR was in progress after the accident. Valley County assisted by dispatching Air St. Luke’s and McCall Fire and Rescue, the release stated.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the accident.