23 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa — but no new deaths

There were 23 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Sunday, but no new deaths, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

The total number of people in Ottawa confirmed to have been infected with the virus now sits at 345.

Confirmed cases, however, are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing.

There are also six outbreaks at various institutions in the city, including at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.

24 new cases in the Outaouais

OPH has said it's likely thousands have contracted the respiratory illness already.

There are 4,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario as of Sunday morning, according to the province's Ministry of Health — an increase of 408 new cases since the day before.

In western Quebec, 24 new cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, including 17 new cases in Gatineau.

In total, the Outaouais has 109 confirmed cases.