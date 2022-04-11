$23+ Million Global Cryptocurrency Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6.9% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cryptocurrency Market finds that the rise in need for transparency in financial payment systems and operational efficiency, increase in remittances demand in emerging nations, improved market cap, and rise in data security are the key factors that are augmenting the growth of the Cryptocurrency Market globally. Moreover, and lack of awareness with high implementation of Cryptocurrency Market in emerging nations hamper the growth of the Cryptocurrency Market.

Furthermore, rise in demand for Cryptocurrency Market among financial institutions, banks, and untapped potential in developing economies are likely to provide lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. The total Global Cryptocurrency Market is estimated to reach USD 2,302.5 Million by 2028.

The market stood at a revenue of USD 1,542.9 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cryptocurrency-market-1452/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 160+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

In recent years, Cryptocurrency Market especially, Bitcoin has established its value, now bragging 14 million worth Bitcoins in circulation. Investors speculating in the future opportunities of this new technology which is driving most of the market capitalization currently, and this is expected to remain the case until some measure of market acceptance and price stability is achieved. The Cryptocurrency Market will grow at a pace set by the major participants, characterized by expected growth spurts of legitimacy from these participants (credentialising moments). To reach the next phase in its evolution in order to approach stable expansion and mainstream acceptance, each of the five major market participants such as, tech developers, merchants and consumers, financial institutions and regulators, investors —will play a role for the Cryptocurrency Market.

Cryptocurrency Market represents the start of a new phase of markets that are technology-driven and have the potential to rattle traditional strategies of the market, longstanding practices in business organizations and determined regulatory perspectives—all of these to the benefit of customers and broader efficiency on macro level. Cryptocurrencies carry pioneering potential to allow people access to a global payment system—anytime, anywhere —in which participation is barred only by access to technology, rather than by determinants such as having a bank account or a credit history.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cryptocurrency Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% during the forecast period.

  • The Cryptocurrency Market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,542.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,302.5 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Cryptocurrency Market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cryptocurrency-market-1452/0

Benefits of Purchasing Cryptocurrency Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Cryptocurrency Market -

By Offering -(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Hardware

  • Software

By Process -(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Mining

  • Transaction

By Type -(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Bitcoin

  • Ethereum

  • Bitcoin Cash

  • Ripple

  • Litecoin

  • Dash

  • Others

By Region- (Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America-

  • The US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe-

  • Germany

  • The UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • South East Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cryptocurrency-market-1452

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Cryptocurrency Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cryptocurrency-market-1452/inquiry-before-buying
(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing nations offer significant opportunities for Cryptocurrency Market to grow their business by offering easy access to financial and capital services. Bitcoin, the most trending of the cryptocurrencies, has already allowed many companies and people to flourish and develop, as their source of side income. The economy is shifting slowly in order to adapt to these needs and it have a great potential in gratifying them.

Evolving demographics, increase in consumerism and new technologies openness such as Blockchain, IoT, and others provide advantageous opportunities for Cryptocurrency Market across emerging nations.

List of Prominent Players in the Cryptocurrency Market:

  • Bitmain (China)

  • NVIDIA (US)

  • Xilinx (US)

  • Intel (US)

  • Advanced Micro Devices (US)

  • Ripple Labs (US)

  • Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland)

  • Bitfury Group (Netherlands)

  • Coinbase (US)

  • Bit Go (US)

  • Binance Holdings (China)

  • Canaan Creative (China)

  • Bitstamp (Luxemburg)

  • Ifinex (Hong Kong)

  • Ledger SAS (France)

  • Xapo (Hong Kong)

  • Alcheminer (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 162 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cryptocurrency Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software), by Process (Mining, Transaction), by Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/cryptocurrency-market-137566

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Cryptocurrency Market?

  • How will the Cryptocurrency Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cryptocurrency Market?

  • What is the Cryptocurrency market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Cryptocurrency Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

March, 2018: NVIDIA announced a series of new technologies and partnerships that expand its potential inference market to 30 million hyperscale servers worldwide, while dramatically lowering the cost of delivering deep learning-powered services.

Feb, 2018: AMD launched EPYC Embedded 3000 series processor and AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor that deliver high performance, exceptional integration, and on-chip security.

This market titled “Cryptocurrency Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Process

• Mining

• Transaction

• Type

• Bitcoin

• Ethereum

• Bitcoin Cash

• Ripple

• Litecoin

• Dash

• Others

• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Bitmain (China)

• NVIDIA (US)

• Xilinx (US)

• Intel (US)

• Advanced Micro Devices (US)

• Ripple Labs (US)

• Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland)

• Bitfury Group (Netherlands)

• Coinbase (US)

• BitGo (US)

• Binance Holdings (China)

• Canaan Creative (China)

• Bitstamp (Luxemburg)

• Ifinex (Hong Kong)

• Ledger SAS (France)

• Xapo (Hong Kong)

• Alcheminer (US)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,
PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,
patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,
company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cryptocurrency-market-1452/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr
Contact us
Eric Kunz
6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564
Washington DC 20011-5125
United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727
Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/
Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.