Johnny Sexton (L), Sione Tuipulotu (C), Ellis Genge (R) - My 23-man Lions squad – and why no Wales players are in it... right now

Throughout my coaching career, I have always tried to be transparent and honest about my selections. Previously when I have been Lions coach, I have been criticised for not picking enough Scotland players, but that was because I felt it reflected where they were as a team at the time.

Which explains why if I was to pick a Lions side to play a Test match next weekend, I would not have any of my Wales players in the 23. It is simply a reflection of where we are as a team right now. I thought we improved as the Six Nations went on, but we still have a long way to go.

I am confident that we will get better, and it would be interesting to see if we do this exercise again after the World Cup warm-up games and the World Cup itself, how much it would change. I have set some parameters in picking my 23.

I have not included any player who was injured ahead of the final round of matches, which has ruled out the likes of Garry Ringrose, who probably would have been in my starting XV, and Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

Because this is a hypothetical short turn-around with a short period of preparation, I have also gone for some national combinations that should go well. And remember, this is only one man’s opinion.

If I had to pick a Lions head coach, it would be Andy Farrell! And I am sure he would have different ideas. But here we go…

15. Hugo Keenan, Ireland, full back

I thought Freddie Steward was really good during the Six Nations as well, but Hugo’s work rate is exceptional, as is the amount of ground he covers and his aerial work.

14. Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland, wing

Mack Hansen is very unlucky here but I’m switching Duhan to the right wing. I think he is in much better shape physically than he was when he was with the Lions a couple of years ago. He caused defenders all sorts of problems, carried well and scored some outstanding tries. He has also definitely improved his aerial game, which was something he had to work on.

13. Huw Jones, Scotland, outside centre

With Garry Ringrose being injured, I have gone with Huw Jones. He has come of age during this championship, proving himself to be a potent attacking threat and forming a hugely impressive partnership in the Scotland midfield.

Story continues

12. Sione Tuipulotu, Scotland, inside centre

Which is why I have gone for his partner Sione Tuipulotu. I was also impressed with the impact Bundee Aki made for Ireland, but Sione has a superb all-around game. He does not just give you good go-forward ball but can make the pass and offload as well.

11. James Lowe, Ireland, wing

One of the players of the championship. His left-foot kicking option is such an important weapon, his work-rate is excellent – he goes looking for the ball and gets lots of touches and is a big physical presence. He has also addressed some of the defensive lapses that he had previously and scores crucial tries in big moments.

10. Jonathan Sexton (captain), Ireland, fly-half

He had a tremendous Six Nations campaign and like a good wine seems to be getting better with age. He runs Test matches like a chess grandmaster – he has plenty of time on the ball and is excellent at making the right decisions in terms of when to run, pass or kick.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland, scrum-half

I have gone with the Irish half-back combination. He has got an excellent kicking game but also a brilliant running game, not just in terms of when he runs himself but also in finding his forwards and controlling the pack.

1. Ellis Genge, England, loosehead prop

I could have gone with an all-Irish front row but I really like what Ellis gives you around the field in terms of his energy and carrying - but Andrew Porter is unlucky.

2. Dan Sheehan, Ireland, hooker

There are a lot of good hookers around at the moment and Ireland have a few of them, but Dan has some X-factor in terms of his pace and causes a lot of problems when he carries and scores tries.

3. Tadhg Furlong, Ireland, tighthead prop

Tadgh has only just returned from injury but will have benefited from the game time and his experience of playing in the big games makes him the stand-out selection. There is also the combination with Sheehan for the two-three in the scrum

4. James Ryan, Ireland, lock

We wanted to take him on the Lions tour in 21 but he was unavailable for personal reasons, and he has since grown and matured into a world-class lock with great leadership skills. He has an excellent all-round game.

5. Maro Itoje, England, lock

I feel Maro has plateaued in the last few years since his upward curve when he burst onto the scene, but I still think he is a world-class lock. His line-out and mauling are top class and I still think there is more growth in him - another level.

I don’t think we have seen the same intensity he had in terms of carrying, charging down kicks and being a nuisance though.

6. Jack Conan, Ireland, lock

I have gone with an all-Ireland back row, but probably not what most people might expect. Peter O’Mahony has had a good Six Nations and is unlucky to miss out but I have gone with an all-Leinster combination.

I have a lot of time for Jack. He doesn’t make many mistakes and I like the balance.

7. Josh van der Flier, Ireland, flanker

There are some great sevens around, but Josh is explosiv, quick and provides some diversity in terms of carrying. It is not surprising that he is world player of the year.

8. Caelan Doris, Ireland, No 8

He would have been in contention for the Lions in 2021 had he not missed the Six Nations that year because of concussion. Has emerged as one of the best No 8s in the world – a big ball carrier with an excellent work-rate.

Replacements

16. George Turner, Scotland, hooker

This was a toss up between him and Rob Herring but I thought George has carried well for Scotland, his set-piece has been good and he has defended well. The Scotland forward pack has gone pretty well in the Six Nations as a whole.

17. Andrew Porter, Ireland, prop

Andrew is a huge physical specimen and has a great work-rate. But he probably has got to fix up some technical stuff at scrum time with his elbow going to the ground. He has had some big moments, both in scoring tries and defensively.

18. Zander Fagerson, Scotland, prop

I thought he scrummaged really well for Scotland this season and has matured into a formidable forward who is also capable of giving his side a carrying option.

19. Jonny Gray, Scotland, lock

Experience probably edges it for him ahead of a few other locks. He has had some injury problems but has been very consistent for Scotland and been really good in the line-out. The selection came just a bit too soon for Ryan Baird.

20. Jamie Ritchie, Scotland, flanker

His leadership when he has been fit has made a significant difference for Scotland. We could have put Peter O’Mahony in there or even started him or Jamie ahead of Jack. It was probably always going to be two from those three.

21. Alex Mitchell, England, scrum-half

This is my bolter selection. I really liked what Alex did from the bench for England. He was outstanding in bringing some pace when England needed it and he can bring extra speed to the game if we need to change things up.

22. Owen Farrell, England, fly-half

I have gone for the experience and leadership of Owen. It could have Marcus Smith if he had more game time and obviously Finn Russell would have probably come into the 23 if he was fit.

23. Robbie Henshaw, outside centre

With a couple of injuries in the midfield, I have gone for Robbie, who has the experience of playing full-back as well as centre and looked good for Ireland on his return from injury.

What are your thoughts on Warren Gatland's Lions squad? Share your thoughts in the comments section below