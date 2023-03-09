23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Couples counseling can be an invaluable way for partners to mend their relationship during a rough patch or just deepen their bond when things are smooth.

Those therapy sessions pay off in another way, too: They inspire some pretty hilarious comedic material.

Below, we’ve gathered 23 funny tweets about couples therapy that you’ll get a kick out of — whether you’ve been or not.

I never really thought about couple's therapy until my husband entered his third week of having a cough. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 8, 2023

[couples therapy]



Me: And then he used a metal spatula on my brand new non-stick pan!



Therapist: *gasps* You’re a monster. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) July 27, 2020

Modern marriage counseling should include a section on how to cope when one person is doing a podcast or videoconference and the other person can't walk around normally or make noise — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) February 10, 2020

But have you tried heavy sighing while side eyeing them about it?

- Me as a couple’s therapist — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) February 21, 2023

Question: when your marriage counselor starts eating popcorn during your zoom session is that insulting or kinda flattering — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 27, 2020

My wife and I may need to seek couples therapy over our divergent approaches to loading the dishwasher — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 3, 2021

Therapist: why do you want a divorce?



Me: he refuses to get the remote once we’ve both sat down



Therapist: let’s get you that divorce — I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) May 23, 2022

Whenever I see a married couple holding hands I just think wow what therapist put y’all up to this — Coach Rusty (@rusty_coach) July 14, 2022

I’ve heard of pre-marriage counseling but I really feel like we should go in for a tune up before we pack this car for vacation. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 23, 2019

My wife just asked me to put on my “nice jean jacket” for couples therapy and I’m flattered that she thinks one of them is nice! 🥰



I wonder which one she’s taking about. — lucy bexley 🧃 (@bexley_lucy) May 16, 2020

Yard work with the Wife. Can you prepay for marriage counseling? — Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) May 5, 2019

Couples therapy is where you go when you want to confirm you hate each other. — NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) December 12, 2020

Therapist: have you found time for self care this week?



Me: I ate the fries out of my husband’s order while driving home alone with dinner.



Therapist: *nods approvingly* — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) September 18, 2022

Secret to a successful couples therapy is to send both the mothers-in-law to attend the sessions — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 27, 2021

Therapist- What brings you in today?

Me- Every time my husband puts the dishes away he puts them in a different location

Therapist- I’ll cancel my other appointments — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) October 24, 2021

Couples therapy, but the treatment is just random & unexpected trust falls. — I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 6, 2022

I have marriage counseling in 10 minutes quick give me a generic list of things I can blame my husband for — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 24, 2020

Therapist: How did last weeks activity go?



Husband: I gave her a list of reasons I appreciate her



Me: I made a list too



Husband: It was a list of errands



Me: Errands I would APPRECIATE you doing — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) March 2, 2022

Therapist: How can you show your husband that you love him?



Me: let him hold the remote



Therapist: no — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 9, 2020

Wife and I went furniture shopping and we’re close to finalizing a sofa and a couples therapy session — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 6, 2020

Doing couples therapy by myself to try and get double the help — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 28, 2021

Marriage counsellor: So what's the problem?



Wife: Well, for starters, he never takes anything seriously.



Me: And for main course? — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) March 3, 2020

Therapist: What are some steps you can take the next time your husband annoys you?



Me: fill his truck with throw pillows



Therapist: no — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 25, 2020

