23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy
Couples counseling can be an invaluable way for partners to mend their relationship during a rough patch or just deepen their bond when things are smooth.
Those therapy sessions pay off in another way, too: They inspire some pretty hilarious comedic material.
Below, we’ve gathered 23 funny tweets about couples therapy that you’ll get a kick out of — whether you’ve been or not.
I never really thought about couple's therapy until my husband entered his third week of having a cough.
— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 8, 2023
[couples therapy]
Me: And then he used a metal spatula on my brand new non-stick pan!
Therapist: *gasps* You’re a monster.
— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) July 27, 2020
Modern marriage counseling should include a section on how to cope when one person is doing a podcast or videoconference and the other person can't walk around normally or make noise
— Jenée (@jdesmondharris) February 10, 2020
But have you tried heavy sighing while side eyeing them about it?
- Me as a couple’s therapist
— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) February 21, 2023
Question: when your marriage counselor starts eating popcorn during your zoom session is that insulting or kinda flattering
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 27, 2020
My wife and I may need to seek couples therapy over our divergent approaches to loading the dishwasher
— Sam Stein (@samstein) January 3, 2021
Therapist: why do you want a divorce?
Me: he refuses to get the remote once we’ve both sat down
Therapist: let’s get you that divorce
— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) May 23, 2022
Whenever I see a married couple holding hands I just think wow what therapist put y’all up to this
— Coach Rusty (@rusty_coach) July 14, 2022
I’ve heard of pre-marriage counseling but I really feel like we should go in for a tune up before we pack this car for vacation.
— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 23, 2019
My wife just asked me to put on my “nice jean jacket” for couples therapy and I’m flattered that she thinks one of them is nice! 🥰
I wonder which one she’s taking about.
— lucy bexley 🧃 (@bexley_lucy) May 16, 2020
Yard work with the Wife. Can you prepay for marriage counseling?
— Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) May 5, 2019
Couples therapy is where you go when you want to confirm you hate each other.
— NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) December 12, 2020
Therapist: have you found time for self care this week?
Me: I ate the fries out of my husband’s order while driving home alone with dinner.
Therapist: *nods approvingly*
— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) September 18, 2022
Secret to a successful couples therapy is to send both the mothers-in-law to attend the sessions
— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 27, 2021
Therapist- What brings you in today?
Me- Every time my husband puts the dishes away he puts them in a different location
Therapist- I’ll cancel my other appointments
— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) October 24, 2021
Couples therapy, but the treatment is just random & unexpected trust falls.
— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 6, 2022
I have marriage counseling in 10 minutes quick give me a generic list of things I can blame my husband for
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 24, 2020
Therapist: How did last weeks activity go?
Husband: I gave her a list of reasons I appreciate her
Me: I made a list too
Husband: It was a list of errands
Me: Errands I would APPRECIATE you doing
— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) March 2, 2022
Therapist: How can you show your husband that you love him?
Me: let him hold the remote
Therapist: no
— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 9, 2020
Wife and I went furniture shopping and we’re close to finalizing a sofa and a couples therapy session
— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 6, 2020
Doing couples therapy by myself to try and get double the help
— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 28, 2021
Marriage counsellor: So what's the problem?
Wife: Well, for starters, he never takes anything seriously.
Me: And for main course?
— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) March 3, 2020
Therapist: What are some steps you can take the next time your husband annoys you?
Me: fill his truck with throw pillows
Therapist: no
— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 25, 2020