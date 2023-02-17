23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 11-17)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

“you’re going to become a cat lady living all alone in a book-filled apartment” is such a weird insult, like when a witch tries to curse you and accidentally gives you the life of your dreams. oh nooo not the cats and the books, how will I ever manage — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) February 16, 2023

your cat staring at a ghost in your apartment that you can't see pic.twitter.com/S2kMFZFf12 — Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) February 13, 2023

My husband: I don’t want a dog. We don’t need a dog. We don’t have time for one.



My husband 2 years later: I read an article about dog emotional well-being & we should stop saying goodbye when we leave because Truffle will be more sad. We don’t want her to worry when we’re out. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 12, 2023

My husband: I have always been a cat person.

My husband 3 years later: plans and executes photo shoots for Christmas cards featuring him and the dog. The rest of us are not included in the Christmas photos. pic.twitter.com/i98zs2J26A — Rae (@RachaelMulholla) February 13, 2023

I tell my cat “I know” whenever he meows but I’ll be honest, I have no idea. — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) February 15, 2023

not naming names but SOMEONE had to go to the vet because she had a wound on her neck and that same someone managed to take her cone off *twice* and as a result is now wearing a handsome ascot pic.twitter.com/PGsF6mE6QP — no great matter (@BringDaNoyz) February 16, 2023

I just swooshed my tail into a big bowl of pea soup. It's not pretty. — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) February 15, 2023

I was just looking through this cat registry from 1899 and there's a name change notification that Billie is now known as "BLACK FURY". https://t.co/9BF52DQQeEpic.twitter.com/kstJCDLpdO — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) February 13, 2023

you say hello to your cat as you arrive home, but she ignores you and continues to bask in a pocket of sunlight — pastoral fantasies (@apastoraldream) February 15, 2023

lol all of dave bautista's dogs look just like him pic.twitter.com/ytSYYeIVo5 — cait (@punished_cait) February 15, 2023

My partner and I asked the AI to rewrite the communist manifesto as if written by a cat and this is actually genius pic.twitter.com/C2jTOwuDnm — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) February 17, 2023

Bernie Sanders, holding up a printout of a photo of a Pallas cat: America deserves to know tha answah to, if not friend den why friend-shaped — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) February 16, 2023

Cats up to 40 lbs??? Damn lol. pic.twitter.com/JuN3PLK9Gl — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) February 16, 2023

In the club (my litterbox) dropping it so nasty (farting a lot) — Paul Blart (@swagmastarpaul) February 17, 2023

Tried to take a picture of Pod in his majestic lounging pose so of course he immediately had to sneeze pic.twitter.com/2X1vS8rdDu — Sarah Hollowell 🦝 (@sarahhollowell) February 15, 2023

I did a double take in the parking lot today pic.twitter.com/YG7DiO6EdH — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 13, 2023

Misanthropy runs like blood through my veins. pic.twitter.com/TcgRf1K9Kb — Black Metal Cats (@evilbmcats) February 13, 2023

Got kind of drunk and went on the internet 3 weeks ago and now I have a stamp of my dog pic.twitter.com/K5C86i7Q3H — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) February 13, 2023

I'm sorry I'm YEARS late to this, but THIS IS THE PRESIDENT OF IRELAND? pic.twitter.com/Ttan4UIdGz — A!ex Steed (@alexsteed) February 16, 2023

A bad workman blames his tools. pic.twitter.com/nc5z0h73YR — cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) February 16, 2023

sesame mlem... sesamlem pic.twitter.com/bfDoany8YZ — paul is you (@unbrokenshield9) February 15, 2023

fellas this is a dog pic.twitter.com/sxDxNaztmA — ⓘ This user has entered worm mode (@duckbldg) February 12, 2023

This is Ted. He is simply over it. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/0TbnyVmgcb — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 16, 2023

