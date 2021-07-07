23 Dresses With An Open-Back Story

If you're looking for a subtler (or, perhaps, more obvious) way to show off some skin in your summer one-and-done look, then consider the open-back dress. It's like the mullet of outfits; biz in front, party in the back. Plus, a backless frock is a clever way to defy the heat when your skin needs that open access to the breeze.



From plunging scoop backs to knotted straps and ties, we lined up 23 open-back dresses that caught our attention — and will surely initiate double-takes from curious passersby as well. But, before you go on and bring sexy back, we recommend finding a suitable "backless" bra if going chest-commando isn't an option. Also, unless you don't mind a funky tan line, be sure to have a tube of trusty sunscreen handy while frolicking the day away in one of the open-back numbers ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





Jonathan Simkhai Open Back Tiered Midi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom





Nasty Gal Linen Cut Out Open Back Midi Dress, $, available at NastyGal





Birgitte Herskind Lola Floral Open Back Satin Wrap Dress, $, available at Nordstrom





H&M Open-backed Dress, $, available at H&M





Free People Only You Tunic, $, available at Free People





Peixoto Peixoto Nissi Dress, $, available at Shopbop





Romwe Romwe Women's Cute Tie Back Ruffle Strap A Line Fit and Flare Flowy Short Dress, $, available at Amazon





Endless Summer | Free People Meika Mini Dress, $, available at Free People





Influence Influence Tall cotton poplin open back midi dress in li, $, available at ASOS





Farm Rio rainbow leaves open back midi dress, $, available at Farm Rio





Faithfull the Brand + NET SUSTAIN Alberte open-back shirred linen midi dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter





& Other Stories Textured Mulberry Silk Mini Strap Dress, $, available at & Other Stories





Urban Renewal Urban Renewal Eco Linen Open Back Mini Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Missguided black rib open back high neck mini dress, $, available at Missguided





& Other Stories Relaxed Open Back Mini Dress, $, available at & Other Stories





Kowtow BESSIE DRESS, $, available at Kowtow





King & Tuckfield Gathered open-back organic cotton-twill maxi dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Paloma Wool Black Say Dress, $, available at SSENSE





Nap Loungewear Drawstring Tie Open-Back Dress, $, available at Nap Loungewear





Sandy Liang Sandy Liang Lull Gingham Dress, $, available at Saks Fifth Avenue





Vince Tie Back Paneled Halter Dress, $, available at Vince





Staud Alix open-back cotton-blend faille mini dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Mango CHUFY X MANGO Open back dress, $, available at Mango

