23 Big Brand Beauty Discounts You Really Should Nab Before Black Friday
Save big this Black Friday with these deals on makeup, fragrance, grooming, and hair care
Whether you’re looking to tick off some gifts on your Christmas list, need to re-stock your beauty shelf, or have had your eye on a new bottle of perfume, hair tool, or spenny piece of makeup, Black Friday is the time to buy.
This week-long extravaganza of deals sees some serious price cuts on beauty buys and some of the biggest discounts of the year. From beauty tech and fragrance to hair care and makeup, there are plenty of buys to choose from.
To make navigating it all a bit easier, we’ve rounded up all the best beauty buys you can already bag on Amazon and we’ll keep this list updated for you.
Need new straighteners? These ghd ones have 25% off!
With over £44 off, this Vera Wang perfume is a total steal
There's 44% off Elizabeth Arden's eight-hour cream that everyone raves about
This viral Maybelline mascara currently has a tidy 45% off
Save 25% on Manscaped's ingenious Weed Whacker ear and nose hair trimmer
Save 20% on this set of pretty OPI nail polishes
This refreshing rosemary and elderflower shower gel has 37% off
This super soft Real Techniques makeup brush set has 52% off
At half price, this Nivea gift set is an absolute bargain
This Works' overnight cleansing mask has a fabulous 25% off
This top-rated Braun 10-in-1 men's styling kit is half price!
You can bag 37% off this Elemis cleansing and toning duo
This Burt's Bees mini gift set – a great stocking filler – has 41% off
This Urban Decay nude-hued eyeshadow palette has 40% off
Get a whopping 60% off this popular five-piece Simple gift set
Save 25% on This Work's highly-rated skin perfecting primer
This Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck grooming tin makes a great gift with 50% off
Get 38% off this mini makeup bundle from Rimmel
Save 55% off this Panasonic hair dryer and diffuser combo
This lovely honey-infused bath and shower gel from Neal's Yard has 37% off
And there's 30% off this beeswax lip balm set in a cute glass honey pot
Get 25% off this decadent Rhubarb and Rose bath and shower gel
