23 Big Brand Beauty Discounts You Really Should Nab Before Black Friday

Save big this Black Friday with these deals on makeup, fragrance, grooming, and hair care

Whether you’re looking to tick off some gifts on your Christmas list, need to re-stock your beauty shelf, or have had your eye on a new bottle of perfume, hair tool, or spenny piece of makeup, Black Friday is the time to buy.

This week-long extravaganza of deals sees some serious price cuts on beauty buys and some of the biggest discounts of the year. From beauty tech and fragrance to hair care and makeup, there are plenty of buys to choose from.

To make navigating it all a bit easier, we’ve rounded up all the best beauty buys you can already bag on Amazon and we’ll keep this list updated for you.

Need new straighteners? These ghd ones have 25% off!

£149 (was £199) at Amazon

With over £44 off, this Vera Wang perfume is a total steal

£15.99 (was £60) at Amazon

There's 44% off Elizabeth Arden's eight-hour cream that everyone raves about

£15.75 (was £28) on Amazon

This viral Maybelline mascara currently has a tidy 45% off

£6.33 (was £11.49) at Amazon

Save 25% on Manscaped's ingenious Weed Whacker ear and nose hair trimmer

£30 (was £40) at Amazon

Save 20% on this set of pretty OPI nail polishes

£13.36 (was £16.70) at Amazon

This refreshing rosemary and elderflower shower gel has 37% off

£8.85 (was £14) at Amazon

This super soft Real Techniques makeup brush set has 52% off

£10 (was £20.99) at Amazon

At half price, this Nivea gift set is an absolute bargain

£8 (was £16) at Amazon

This Works' overnight cleansing mask has a fabulous 25% off

£10.50 (was £14) at Amazon

This top-rated Braun 10-in-1 men's styling kit is half price!

£42.49 (was £84.99) at Amazon

You can bag 37% off this Elemis cleansing and toning duo

£37 (was £54) at Amazon

This Burt's Bees mini gift set – a great stocking filler – has 41% off

£4.12 (was £6.99) at Amazon

This Urban Decay nude-hued eyeshadow palette has 40% off

£15.60 (was £26) at Amazon

Get a whopping 60% off this popular five-piece Simple gift set

£9.88 (was £25) at Amazon

Save 25% on This Work's highly-rated skin perfecting primer

£24.75 (was £33) at Amazon

This Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck grooming tin makes a great gift with 50% off

£8 (was £16) from Amazon

Get 38% off this mini makeup bundle from Rimmel

£11.84 (was £18.99) at Amazon

Save 55% off this Panasonic hair dryer and diffuser combo

£49.98 (was £109.99) at Amazon

This lovely honey-infused bath and shower gel from Neal's Yard has 37% off

£8.85 (was £14) at Amazon

And there's 30% off this beeswax lip balm set in a cute glass honey pot

£10.49 (was £14.99) at Amazon

Get 25% off this decadent Rhubarb and Rose bath and shower gel

£18.75 (was £25) at Amazon

Sanctuary's vegan skincare and shower set (that smells glorious) has a fantastic 40% off

£6 (was £10) at Amazon

