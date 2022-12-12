The 25 best Yankee Swap gifts for a great gift exchange

Yankee Swap gifts.
Yankee Swap gifts.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. 

Few holiday traditions are as memorable as the Yankee Swap. Also known as the white elephant gift exchange, Yankee Swaps are often a bit wacky, off-beat or just plain bizarre. They give a new meaning to the phrase, “The gift that keeps on giving."

The fun of a Yankee Swap is that they aren’t typically things that you’d ask for. The best gifts are weird and useful at the same time. If you’re on a budget and struggling with gift ideas that are offbeat yet practical, we scoured the Internet for the weirdest and wildest (yet useful) Yankee Swap gifts you’ll find under $20. Check out the following list for some of the best gift options this holiday season! 

$10 and under

For when you want to be corny: Joke cards

Yankee Swap gifts: corny joke cards.
Yankee Swap gifts: corny joke cards.

When Dad’s not around, but they're in the mood for his bad jokes, these corny joke cards come in quite handy. You might be surprised at how clever and funny some of them are. Plus, they come shaped as what appears to be an ear of corn.  

$7 at Amazon

For hours of coloring fun: An adult coloring book   

Yankee Swap gifts: adult coloring book.
Yankee Swap gifts: adult coloring book.

Adult coloring books have become all the rage in the past few years. Some say mullet haircuts are also making a comeback. Why not combine the two, and have hours of fun coloring that magical, mystical hairdo any color you can imagine? With 40 pages of illustrations, they'll have hours of coloring fun! 

$8 at Amazon

For the All-star: Converse socks 

Yankee Swap gifts: socks.
Yankee Swap gifts: socks.

Sometimes you want to walk around the house in your socks but look like you’re walking around in your trusty old Converse All-Stars. That’s where these Converse socks come in. Made from 100% washable cotton, they’re comfortable and stylish. Just make sure your gift recipient doesn’t forget they’re actually shoeless.

$10 at Etsy

For clawing and digging: Claw-fingered gardening gloves 

Yankee Swap gifts: gardening gloves.
Yankee Swap gifts: gardening gloves.

These claw-fingered gardening gloves are as useful for digging up weeds as they are for terrifying the neighborhood kids. Made from durable polyurethane rubber, they’re easy to wash with soap and water and work great for gardening jobs, large and small. 

$8 at Amazon

$20 and under

For fans of keeping cool: A rechargeable fan

Yankee Swap gifts: portable fan
Yankee Swap gifts: portable fan

Nothing soothes the soul like a gentle breeze, the calming scent of aromatherapy oils and pulsating multi-colored lights inches from your eyeballs. While it may seem like a strange bundle of functions, this rechargeable little fan is quite useful. It’s great for using on long walks, while washing dishes or just relaxing on the beach. It includes three speed options, a flexible silicone design and small sponges for essential oil drops. 

$11 at Amazon

For when you feel like a burr-ito: A tortilla blanket

Yankee Swap gifts: tortilla blanket
Yankee Swap gifts: tortilla blanket

What do you get the person who already has everything? A tortilla blanket, of course! This hilarious round blanket has the photo-quality print of a toasted tortilla on both sides and a soft flannel feel. It’s made from 100% machine-washable polyester and comes in multiple sizes, though the 60-inch diameter option seems like the best option for a human-sized burrito.   

$19 at Amazon

For a few shots: Funny shot glasses

Yankee Swap gifts: shot glasses.
Yankee Swap gifts: shot glasses.

Shot glasses come in all different shapes and sizes. You’ve probably never seen ones that look like this, though. This set of two port-o-potty shot glasses are easy to wash by hand or in the dishwasher. Made from durable plastic that feels just like the real thing, they’re sure to get a laugh or two when opened.  

$13 at Amazon

For when you don’t want to be soggy: An anti-soggy cereal bowl 

Yankee Swap gifts: cereal bowl.
Yankee Swap gifts: cereal bowl.

Cereal lovers hate when that crispy crunch turns to soggy sludge. This anti-soggy cereal bowl solves that problem once and for all. With a split-bowl design, cereal and milk stay in their respective corners until it’s time to eat. This useful little thing’s sure to be one of the most popular gifts at any Yankee Swap.  

$17 at Amazon

For an Easter Eye-land: An eyeglass holder 

Yankee Swap gifts: eyeglass holder.
Yankee Swap gifts: eyeglass holder.

This Easter Island-style eyeglass holder may look funny, but it’s one of the most useful gifts on our list. They can keep it on their desk or nightstand and may never lose their glasses again! Made from hand-carved shisham wood, it’s durable and stylish, if not a bit strange.  

$18 at Uncommon Goods

For when you wish upon a Starr: A Mickey Mouse makeup puff 

Yankee Swap gifts: makeup puff
Yankee Swap gifts: makeup puff

Patrick Starr is one of the most recognizable makeup artists on the planet, and just about anything he touches turns to gold. That’s why this little Mickey Mouse Fantasia makeup puff is a must-have Yankee Swap gift for makeup fans. Not only is it cute but it’s designed for use with all different types of makeup powders. 

$12 at Sephora

For yodelayheeing: A yodeling pickle 

Yankee Swap gifts: yodeling pickle.
Yankee Swap gifts: yodeling pickle.

Do you love yodeling? Do you love pickles? If you answered yes to both, you’re probably in the minority. Nevertheless, this yodeling pickle is worth a barrel of laughs. If they’re the office clown or want to make people laugh, they can turn this on and listen to the song of the mountains. This pickle just might be the most hilarious and random Yankee Swap gift on our list. 

$15 at Amazon

For stickingem up: A marshmallow blaster 

Yankee Swap gifts: marshmallow blaster
Yankee Swap gifts: marshmallow blaster

This little sugar blaster can hold up to 20 mini marshmallows at a time. The air-pump action allows the user to shoot marshmallows up to 30 feet. It’s the perfect gift to make sure nobody in your office gets any work done—and never stops snacking, for that matter.  

$15 at Target

For when you want to play: A family-friendly game  

Yankee Swap gifts: game.
Yankee Swap gifts: game.

This fun and simple game will keep friends and family laughing for hours. It’s a family-friendly game where players must get their team to guess a phrase, while only using single syllable words as clues. It’s an easy-to-play game that’s sure to be a hit at any Yankee Swap.   

$12 at Target

For sleeping pretty: A baby doll sleeping mask 

Yankee Swap gifts: sleep mask.
Yankee Swap gifts: sleep mask.

For the person who wants to go to sleep but still look awake, this hilarious sleep mask gives the user an adorable baby doll look while letting them sneak in those Z’s any time of day. Made from soft machine-washable material, it’s as comfortable as it is strange.  

$16 at Etsy

For baking at 400 Degrizzles: A cookbook 

Yankee Swap gifts: recipe book.
Yankee Swap gifts: recipe book.

When most people think of fine dining, the first name that may comes to mind is Chef Snoop Dogg. Let your gift recipient find out why with this 200-page book of recipes from the Dogfather himself. We know what you’re thinking. Yes. All the recipes are kid friendly.  

$16 at Amazon

For the world's not so greatest mom: A cute mug 

Yankee Swap gifts: mug.
Yankee Swap gifts: mug.

Sometimes you may not feel like the world’s best mom, and that’s okay. As long as you’re not the worst mom, you’re doing something right. This “Not The Worst Mom” mug will remind any mom that it’s okay not to be perfect.  

$19 at AlwaysFits

For when your slang isn’t up to par: Slang flash cards  

Yankee Swap gifts: flash cards.
Yankee Swap gifts: flash cards.

Do the neighborhood high schoolers laugh at their old-timey phraseology? Do you know someone who asks, “What’s a TikTok?” If the answer is yes, these slang flash cards may be the perfect way to get them up to speed.   

$18 at AlwaysFits

For a great drinking buddy: A pirate bottle opener 

Yankee Swap gifts: bottle opener.
Yankee Swap gifts: bottle opener.

This adorable little pirate bottle opener is the perfect drinking buddy to have by your side during a barbecue, day at the beach or just a regular Tuesday, depending on how bad your workday was. With a foil cutter, wine key, bottle opener and adorable pirate motif, it’s the perfect party accessory.  

$15 at Amazon

For a good reminder: A fun sign 

Yankee Swap gifts: cute sign.
Yankee Swap gifts: cute sign.

Humans are creatures of habit. This cute sign reminds them that it’s okay to read the news or play “Words With Friends” when you’re in a compromising position. Just make sure to communicate with your host if the TP has gone MIA.  

$11 at Etsy

For a Super Bowl: LED toilet bowl lights

Yankee Swap gifts: toilet bowl lights.
Yankee Swap gifts: toilet bowl lights.

They never have to be scared in the bathroom again, at least not from lack of light. These colorful LED toilet bowl lights are great for parties or just for helping you see in the middle of the night. They’re battery powered and rechargeable.  

$17 at Amazon

$30 and under

For more light: An LED beanie 

Yankee Swap gifts: beanie.
Yankee Swap gifts: beanie.

The only thing hipsters love more than a good beanie is a beanie with a headlight. This machine-washable acrylic hat is fully re-chargeable and includes built-in headphones and a bright LED head lamp. It’s the perfect Yankee Swap gift for managing low light scenarios like power outages and pop-up speakeasys.  

$22 at Amazon

For the mixologist-in-training: A cocktail kit

Yankee Swap gifts: cocktail kit.
Yankee Swap gifts: cocktail kit.

Those that love to get the party started will appreciate these cocktail kits that include all the necessary accessories to make some iconic drinks. In the Manhattan kit you'll get can sugar cubes, cocktail picks, vermouth bitters, orange bitters, a muddler spoon and even a linen coaster. Just add the whiskey and you're good to go.

$23 at Amazon

For a centered existence: Bonsai starter kit

Yankee Swap gifts: bonsai starter kit
Yankee Swap gifts: bonsai starter kit

Give the gift of zen with this Bonsai tree starter kit. Everything is here for your giftee to begin their tree cultivation journey including the tree (of course) and a beginner's guide.

$25 at Amazon

$50 and under

For spying with your little eye: a Viewmaster toy 

Yankee Swap gifts: viewfinder
Yankee Swap gifts: viewfinder

Those with a penchant for the nostalgic will enjoy this fun play on the classic ViewMaster toy from the 1980s. It allows you to take your own photos and order discs for viewing them in the viewfinder. For added fun and silliness, you can order discs with outlandish photos of your own choosing and have them loaded when you give the gift.  

$35 at Uncommon Goods

For relaxation: a massage gun

Yankee Swap gifts: massage gun.
Yankee Swap gifts: massage gun.

This Olsky massage gun is sure to be a gift that gets snatched up as the Yankee Swap progresses. Everyone can use a bit of pampering and relaxation at the end of the day and this massage gun is sure to work out the stress that we all accumulate throughout the day.

$40 at Amazon

What is Yankee Swap?  

A Yankee Swap—also known as White Elephant—is a gift exchange game whereby participants get to open a present, then choose whether they wish to keep it or swap for someone else’s gift. The process is made even more interesting by the presence of unconventional or silly gifts in the mix. Often, the most off-beat gifts are the ones that become the most sought-after during the Yankee Swap game. Although there can be a bit of holiday rancor as the gift grab becomes more intense, the ultimate name of the game is fun, and a Yankee Swap certainly delivers that. 

Yankee Swap Rules  

In a Yankee Swap exchange, each person brings one wrapped and unlabeled gift, to be placed on a table or under the tree. Participants are then each given a number. Each person chooses a random gift and opens it according to the order of the number they were given. Each new gift recipient then gets to choose if they wish to keep their present or exchange it with someone else for any of the other gifts that were previously opened. Once all the unwrapping and swapping is done, the first person gets the final choice of whether to keep their gift, or swap for any of the others. At this point, everyone gets to keep whatever gift they are holding. 

