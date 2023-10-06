23 '80s Haircuts That Are Cool and Stylish for Today

Getty Images

The popular haircuts from the '80s are back but with a whole new twist. Some 30-plus years ago, hair was big, curly, crimped, and a major statement maker. As hairstylist Tina Malhotra shares, the '80s were a period where you could have fun trying new hairstyles without judgment: "Mullets, pixie haircuts, perms, heavy bangs and more are making a comeback."







Meet Our Expert

Tina Malhotra is a hairstylist and colorist based in New York City.







Whether worn long and feathered or short and choppy, many elements of an '80s haircut are re-emerging. But today's modern approach to these styles is much more wearable for everyday and less eccentric while still paying homage to the decade where these hairstyles were born." For example, she says the classic '80s mullet has been reimagined into today's "wolf cut" or shag, giving the mullet a less polarizing choppy look with softer layers.

Inspiration photos are a must, and these 23 will help you communicate with your stylist the exact shape and length you’re looking for.

Feathery Layers: Kim Kardashian

Kim's style is a fresh spin on the heavily feathered layers of the popular '80s haircut. Syphrett says her hair features ample volume and a curtain bang, which make this feathery layered cut a popular trend. "Set the hair with a round brush or use rollers to create this style. Just make sure to prep the hair with a lot of mousse and volumizing spray, and always finish it with a strong hold hairspray like L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.Art Extreme Lacquer Hairspray ($28).”

The Soft, Short Bob: Jennifer Lawerence

According to Malhotra, Jennifer's cut is a twist on the modern bob with a shattered foundation. “The bob will always remain a classic, but Jennifer wears it in a fresh new way by incorporating her natural wavy texture, which adds volume and shape without needing too many other styling products besides a simple curl cream.”

The Soft, Short Bob: Rose Byrne

Nyree Syphrett, master hairstylist at Warren Tricomi NYC, says soft, short bobs are reminiscent of the hair of Kim Bassinger and Sarah Jessica Parker when full, voluminous, wavy curls were all the rage. “This style has the freedom of wash-and-go and minimal work. With the new generation of this cut, soft, larger waves are styled throughout the hair.”

The Soft, Short Bob: Lily James

Lily’s short, sleek cut is a modern take on the sophisticated bobs of the ‘80s. Celebrity stylist Justin Toves-Vincilione, advocate of Authentic Beauty Concept, says her layers live mainly around her face and are sculpted into a long curtain effect. "You'll want to ask for longer curtain bangs that go from short to long right at the top of your cheekbones."

The Wolf Cut: Jenna Ortega

Wolf cuts, like Jenna's, have been making a comeback simply because of their sexiness. "The modern version is a beautiful play on choppy layers, texture, body, and edge, yet it still really portrays the essence of the 'wild' side of the '80s," Syphrett says. "This cut is great for all hair textures and can easily be styled by applying a thickening product such as Milbon Creative Style Volume Thickening Mist 4 ($46) and Warren Tricomi Molding Clay on the ends after blow drying the hair to achieve added texture."

High-Top Fade

Jodie Turner-Smith’s '80s-inspired high-top fade is the epitome of the throwback style. The sides are kept short and shaved with all the volume and length up top. To enhance natural curls, apply a bit of hair pomade for added definition.

Full, Bouncy Waves: Jennifer Lopez

‘80s haircuts were big and full of volume and movement. To recreate a voluminous look like Jennifer's, apply a styling product throughout and blow-dry the hair. Then, create waves with rollers or a curling iron and lock everything into place with hairspray.

Full, Bouncy Waves: Romee Strijd

"Romee's look is probably one of the most modern and popular hairstyles we've adapted from the '80s haircut into today," Malhotra says. "The large waves on long, long layers, with face-framing pieces, are a look many of my clients love and ask for. You'll need a 1.5 to 2-inch curling iron to create the curls, which you should brush out immediately into soft waves."

Full, Bouncy Waves: Brooks Nader

Reminiscent of the long layers and big bouncy blowouts of the '80s, Malhotra says Brooks' curls are bigger and less tight than the curls were years ago. "It's easy to get big, fluffy curls by using hot rollers or a thermal brush like the Amika Blowout Babe ($100) on already dried hair," she says. "Brush it through the hair and hold the curls briefly. When you finish the whole head, flip it upside down and brush through the curls with a paddle brush."

Classic Mullet: Rihanna

Rihanna’s mullet is clean and well-coiffed but veers on the choppier side, making it a micro-mullet style with features of a pixie cut. This style is voluminous throughout, with just enough height at the center of the head and a short, side-swept bang to complement it.

The Shag: Selena Gomez

Toves-Vincilione says the shag haircut, as seen on Selena, is all about volume and layers. "There are multiple ways to style and wear a shag," he shares. "Focus on volume and bed-head texture for the ultimate '80s throwback." To create a sexy shag like Selena’s, Toves-Vincilione recommends applying mousse to wet hair and air or blow drying it. "If possible, work with any natural waves or textures that are present. Then, once the hair is completely dry, use a hot tool on low heat to encourage the hair to curl or flip out without closing the cuticle or flattening the overall style. Finish off with a texture spray to complete the look."

The Shag: Nicole Scherzinger

According to Malhotra, Nicole pulls off an '80s style mullet that has been modernized into a shag haircut. "Her natural hair texture and waves soften this look. Wearing her hair wet is not only sexy but also becoming a new classic."

The Modern Mullet: Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"The modern mullet is the best of '80s haircut designs because it's fused with the sleekness of modern-day hairstyling," Toves-Vincilione says. "The hair needs to have a lot of blended layers, especially around the face, and pieced-out texture. Even though the final result is sleek and textured, apply a texture balm or paste, such as IGK Hair Beach Club Paste Soft Texture Paste ($15) to clean, towel-dried hair, and then blow dry the hair to create a pliable foundation. Use your hands to direct the hair forward on the face and create texture. Finally, apply a shaping cream like Authentic Beauty Concept Shaping Cream ($28) to add definition and shine without disrupting the grungy finish."

The Wet Look: Olivia Palermo

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

As sleek and sophisticated as this slicked-back look is, Syphrett says it was inspired by a men's hairstyle from the '80s. "To create this fierce look, I find that a combination of 60% wet hair and Fantasia Liquid Mousse Spray ($16) works wonders."

Curly Fringe: Zendaya

Getty Images

Hair chameleon Zendaya sports a curly fringe cut with a heavy bang. If you don't have natural curls, wrap pieces of hair around a large-barrel curling iron and, once cool, comb through them. But if your hair doesn’t hold a curl well (or at all), a modern all-over perm can create plush curls, too.

Dramatic Bangs: Taylor Swift

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In the '80s, bangs were either heavy across the forehead or plastered sky-high. Today's interpretation has everything to do with hair texture. "Taylor flaunts a modern bang that's polished, sleek, and most importantly customized to suit her face shape, hairline, and hair texture," Syphrett says. "A simple round brush or flat iron can create the perfect bang style like this."

Dramatic Bangs: Billie Eilish

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Malhotra says long layers worn stick straight are making a comeback. Pairing a sleek, long haircut with a thick fringe bang is a look that she says will continue to play out this fall and winter. “I love that we are embracing bangs again, and I think Billie’s look is so chic. This style looks best on fine to medium naturally straight hair because it’s more of a wash-and-go look with minimal styling required.” To get the bangs straight, Malhotra recommends using a blow dryer from above to blow the roots down and in every direction to break up any natural cowlicks without a brush.

Short, Piecey Layers: Jourdan Dunn

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

For a short, wavy style, embrace the hair's natural texture, as Jourdan does, or turn up the curl factor with hot rollers for added volume. The tapered cut with piecey layers gives Jourdan's hair more shape for an of-the-moment bob that looks more classic.

The Voluminous Bob: Elsa Hoske

Getty Images

“Elsa’s bob is definitely on the shorter side, but it still embraces the era of full body and motion from the ‘80s,” Syphrett says. To duplicate this look, apply mousse to the hair before blowing it out or using large rollers.

Feathery Layers: Matilda Djerf

Toves-Vincilione shares that modern feathered layered looks are still popular but more wearable due to updated styling tools and more hair-friendly styling products. “The haircut is super important to create this look. You don’t need to chop your hair into super short layers, but make sure they are at a length you’re comfortable with. After blow drying the hair, use volumizing mousse to prep the hair and then a small round brush to curl each section. For highly textured hair, pre-stretch the hair first and then go in to complete the blowout curls. A large curling iron may help make this process easier post-pre-stretch. Of course, backcomb as needed and use hairspray to lock in place."

Feathery Layers: Miranda Lambert

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

For a soft play on the waves from the '80s, Syphrett says Miranda's look is easy to achieve. "First, apply a heat protectant like Milbon Repair Restorative Blowout Primer ($38) before curling the hair with a one-inch or a 1 ¼-inch curling iron after blow drying the hair. Pull a few curls out and spray them with R+Co Outerspace Flexible Hairspray ($36).

Short, Piecey Layers: Hailey Bieber

Syphrett recommends cutting short, piecey layers throughout the hair to emulate the look of a perm without committing to one. "This is my go-to cut for women with finer hair who want to wear more of an everyday style that can transition easily from a casual tousled look to something more fun for the night," she says. "Texturizing spray and a flatiron are essential to create the S-wave pattern like Hailey."

Shaved Undercut: Pink

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

"'80s hair was all about pushing the boundaries, and short hair was no exception; it's similar to the edgy, short undercuts we see today," Toves-Vincilione says. "Modern versions of this look are seen as more clean cut and polished. You can add an '80s flare to the style with an undercut and amplify your natural texture, or even wear a sleek and exaggerated pompadour.

