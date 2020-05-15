23,000 extra care home residents die in five months with 12,500 linked to coronavirus, new figures reveal

New data shows the number of care home residents who have died in England and Wales in the past 5 months is 23,000 higher than last year, with 12,526 linked to coronavirus.

The Office for National Statistics said a total of 73,180 care home resident deaths occurred between 28 December to 1 May. This is 23,136 more deaths than the same period in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The new analysis, published today, also shows the number of people who died receiving care in their own homes.

Care regulator, the Care Quality Commission, said between 10 April and 8 May 2020, there were 3,161 deaths of people receiving care in their own home in England, compared with a three year average of just 1,171, a 170 per cent increase.

Of the 3,161 deaths only 593 involved Covid-19 compared with 43 per cent of care home deaths linked to the virus for the same period.

The Care Inspectorate Wales does not hold information on deaths for home care residents.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, between 2 March and 1 May, the ONS said there had been 45,899 deaths of care home residents who had died, with Covid-19 linked to 27 per cent.

The ONS has said it is carrying out work to understand what is causing the other increased or excess deaths.

Almost three quarters of deaths occurred in care homes with 27 per cent, 3, 444 deaths, occurring in a hospital.

Of all the deaths in hospital from 2 March where coronavirus was involved 15 per cent were care home residents.

More follows…



