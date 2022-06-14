22 Worst Big Cities To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Bob Haegele
·11 min read
heyengel / Getty Images
heyengel / Getty Images

Retirement can be a big change. Not only is it a big change in terms of lifestyle, but it can also be a big change in income. For instance, the average Social Security payment for retired workers was $1,665 in March 2022.

Find: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Advice: 25 Things To Sell When You're Ready To Retire

Some Americans rely on Social Security as their sole source of income. In other words, someone who receives to average payment could be living on less than $20,000 in annual income.

For those retired workers, absorbing high costs of living is likely not an option, especially if they have little to no retirement savings. Hence, cities with a high cost of living (CoL) should be avoided.

Here, we'll take a look at the worst cities for living on just a Social Security check, highlighting data such as rent for a one-bedroom apartment and the overall CoL.

Gary Fink / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gary Fink / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Plano, Texas

  • Cost of Living Index: 109.3

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,483

  • Livability Score: 88

Plano has a dense suburban feel and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and parks. It also has an excellent livability score of 88.

Despite its perks, though, its CoL is rated at 109.3 against the U.S. average of 100, according to Best Places. Rent for a one-bedroom is $1,483 in Plano -- that alone consumes most of the typical Social Security check.

POLL: Do You Think States Should Suspend Their Gas Taxes?

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Tampa, Florida

  • Cost of Living Index: 100.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,472

  • Livability Score: 74

With its laid-back feel and beach lifestyle, Tampa could be attractive to those looking for a comfortable place to retire. However, the city isn't quite as livable, with a score of 74. Plus, rent for a one-bedroom is about the same as the cost in Plano.

The one benefit of Tampa, at least given its place on this list, is that the overall cost of living there is almost precisely in line with the national average.

franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Austin, Texas

  • Cost of Living Index: 119.3

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,519

  • Livability Score: 72

People have been flocking to cities like Austin in recent years in search of high-paying jobs. Austin, in particular, offers high-paying tech jobs in a city that is more affordable than San Francisco.

However, all of those high earners moving to Austin have driven up the cost; one-bedroom rent is $1,519, and its overall cost of living is rated 119.3. Plus, the city isn't particularly livable, rated at 72.

bobbyuzda / iStock.com
bobbyuzda / iStock.com

19. Orlando, Florida

  • Cost of Living Index: 104.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,492

  • Livability Score: 69

Home to "The Happiest Place on Earth" -- also known as Disney World -- Orlando is a big draw for a lot of people. Of course, the city has hundreds of resort hotels overall, and people love going there for its warm weather and sunny days.

However, its livability leaves something to be desired with a score of 69. Plus, rent is nearly $1,500, and its CoL is above average at 104.1.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Miami, Florida

  • Cost of Living Index: 123.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,639

  • Livability Score: 65

With beaches, parks and tropical weather, there are a lot of reasons Miami might seem like a great place to move. And while the pros are definitely there, one can't deny the downsides to the famous beach town, especially if you are living on Social Security.

For starters, one-bedroom rent is $1,639, which is almost the same amount as the typical Social Security check. The overall cost of living is above average at 123, and the city isn't very livable, rated 65.

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Denver, Colorado

  • Cost of Living Index: 128.7

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,483

  • Livability Score: 63

Denver is a vibrant city with rich arts and culture and an excellent night life. Plus, the city can be seen as a cheaper alternative to the expensive West Coast.

But the cost of living index for Denver is 128.7, so it isn't as affordable as one might like. Plus, the livability score is a paltry 63. Rent is lower than most of the cities before it, though.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

16. San Diego, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 160.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,901

  • Livability Score: 71

San Diego is a beautiful city. Not only is the weather gorgeous, but it features stunning Spanish and Victorian architecture.

However, the city's perks come at a cost. Rent is just over $1,900, and the cost of living is rated at 160.1, putting it out of reach for most Social Security recipients. Its livability score isn't the best, either; it's rated 71 in that category.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

15. Chula Vista, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 147.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,693

  • Livability Score: 67

Chula Vista is a part of the San Diego metropolitan area, located just to the south and sitting right on the San Diego Bay. The city boasts more than 52 square miles of coastal landscape, canyons, rolling hills, mountains, quality parks and miles of trails

While Chula Vista is more affordable than San Diego, costs are still high; one-bedroom rent is $1,693. It also isn't very livable, receiving a 67 livability score.

On the Flipside: 12 Best Big Cities To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Cost of Living Index: 146.8

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,932

  • Livability Score: 69

Located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, Jersey City is one possible alternative for those who can't afford Manhattan rent. However, rent in Jersey City is still high at over $1,900, and the overall CoL isn't much better. Plus, the livability score is just 69.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Seattle, Washington

  • Cost of Living Index: 172.3

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,681

  • Livability Score: 65

Home to companies like Starbucks and Amazon, Seattle is a big draw for those in search of high-paying jobs. However, if you're living on Social Security, Seattle is one city you may want to avoid.

While rent isn't the highest on this list, it still consumes all of the average Social Security check. The city is expensive overall, and the livability score is only 65.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Irvine, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 187.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $2,846

  • Livability Score: 80

Irvine is located in Orange County, about an hour southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Despite being reasonably far from the big city, Irvine is quite livable with plenty of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and parks.

However, the cost of living is very high at 187.1. The one-bedroom rent is over $2,800, which is easily the highest rent on this list.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Anaheim, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 152.2

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,794

  • Livability Score: 62

Another town located southeast of Los Angeles, Anaheim is part of the Greater Los Angeles metro area. The city is best known for being home to Disneyland, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants in town, too.

Unfortunately, its livability score is not the best, and both rent and the overall cost of living are high.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Riverside, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 133.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,720

  • Livability Score: 59

Riverside, too, isn't far from Los Angeles, although it's much closer to San Bernardino. It offers most of the typical suburban fare, such as coffee shops and parks. Rent isn't terrible with an average of $1,720; the same can be said for the cost of living at 133.1.

However, we are getting into territory with very low livability scores here -- it has just a 59 in that category.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Long Beach, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 160.4

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,593

  • Livability Score: 59

Long Beach is also near Los Angeles. In fact, you can be in L.A. in under 40 minutes by taking I-710 (traffic permitting). As its name suggests, the city is located right on the water with, well, a long beach.

While rent is much more affordable than it is in L.A., it is nevertheless nearly $1,600 for a one-bedroom. The overall CoL is high at 160.4, and the city is not very livable with a score of 59.

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. New York City, New York

  • Cost of Living Index: 187.2

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $2,068

  • Livability Score: 67

Known as "The City that Never Sleeps," there is always something to do in New York. Perhaps more importantly, there is something for everyone, as the city is extremely diverse and vibrant.

However, the one-bedroom rent is over $2,000, making it unaffordable for those on Social Security. The overall cost of living is 187.2, and the livability score is just 67.

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. San Jose, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 214.5

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $2,004

  • Livability Score: 67

Located in the Bay Area, San Jose is another place that might offer a slight reprieve from the expensive real estate in San Francisco.

While the city is undoubtedly nice, rent is still over $2,000 in San Jose. The overall cost of living is nearly 215 as well. Livability matches that of New York, rated 67.

Tanarch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tanarch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Washington, D.C.

  • Cost of Living Index: 152.1

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,786

  • Livability Score: 56

With its status as the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. is a popular place for visitors and residents alike. Whether it's touring the White House or hanging out on the National Mall, D.C. has plenty to offer.

However, once the novelty wears off, you have a livability score of just 56. Rent isn't very affordable at over $1,750, and the CoL is rated 152.1.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

5. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Cost of Living Index: 162.4

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $2,016

  • Livability Score: 59

Boston has some of the richest history of any city in America -- not to mention having prestigious universities such as Harvard and Boston University.

The city is not rated particularly livable, though, scoring just 59. Plus, one-bedroom rent is over $2,000 per month, and the overall cost of living is rated 162.4.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Santa Ana, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 146.3

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,795

  • Livability Score: 54

Also located in Orange County, Santa Ana is just south of Anaheim. The city does offer easy access to pristine beaches, and costs are lower than they are in the surrounding area.

Still, rent is nearly $1,800 per month for a one-bedroom, and the overall cost of living is 146.3. Worst of all, the livability score is 54, which leaves a lot to be desired.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Oakland, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 174.4

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,653

  • Livability Score: 53

Located just across the bay from San Francisco, Oakland offers another cheaper alternative to the high rents in S.F. There are plenty of shops and restaurants, and Oakland is served by the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system.

Still, its livability score is 53, which is dead last, at least among cities on this list. The overall cost of living is still high, too, at 174.4.

Chones / Shutterstock.com
Chones / Shutterstock.com

2. Los Angeles, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 173.3

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $1,756

  • Livability Score: 54

We've taken a look at many of the cities in the L.A. area, and now we have the big city itself at #2. Needless to say, the city has endless things to do; it's highly unlikely you would ever be bored.

However, public transportation is lacking, and traffic is atrocious. That could explain its paltry livability score of 54. While rent is high for someone on Social Security, it's not as high as others on this list. Still, the overall CoL is high at 173.3.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. San Francisco, California

  • Cost of Living Index: 269.3

  • 2022 Average 1 Bdr Rent: $2,360

  • Livability Score: 67

We have also looked at areas in the San Francisco area, and now we have San Fran itself, rated the worst city for those receiving only a Social Security check. San Francisco is undoubtedly beautiful, but it's also one of the most expensive places to live in the country.

It has by far the highest rating on the cost of living index on this list, rated 269.3. Keep in mind that San Jose, which is in the Bay Area, is #2 for CoL. Rent is nearly $2,400 for a one-bedroom, and the livability score isn't great, coming in at 67.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 22 Worst Big Cities To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. General manager Ross Atkins says Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and that a Tommy John procedure is a possibility. Ryu has been on the injured list since June 2 due to left forearm inflammation. Reliever Ross Stripling has replaced him in the starting rotation. The Blue Jays have also placed right-hander Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL with a left abdominal strain. Right-hander Jerem

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canadian QB Nathan Rourke leads Lions sweep of CFL Week 1 top performer awards

    TORONTO — Led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, the B.C. Lions swept top performer honours for Week 1 of the 2022 CFL season. Running back James Butler and defensive back T.J. Lee were also honoured for their contributions to the Lions' season-opening 59-15 rout of visiting Edmonton on Saturday. Rourke was 26-of-29 passing (89.7 per cent) for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first game as the Lions' full-time starter. The Victoria native was just as dangerous on t

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.