The third season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” comes to a close Wednesday with a finale that will see the three remaining contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask trophy. And while we don’t yet know which celebrities are competing in the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel costumes, we do know that it’s gonna be hard for their secret identities to top some of the wildest reveals we’ve seen over the whacky, smash-hit singing competition’s first three installments. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to find “The Masked Singer’s” 22 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.

Season 1

Terry Bradshaw – Deer

Tori Spelling – Unicorn

Ricki Lake – Raven

Joey Fatone – Rabbit

Donny Osmund – Peacock

Gladys Knight – Bee

T-Pain – Monster















Season 2

Wayne Brady – Fox

Seal – Leopard

Patti LaBelle – Flower

Dr Drew – Eagle

Kelly Osbourne – Ladybug

Paul Shaffer – Skeleton













Season 3

Lil Wayne – Robot

Chaka Kahn – Miss Monster

Tony Hawk – Elephant

Dionne Warwick – Mouse

Bella Thorne – Swan

Rob Gronkowski – White Tiger

Jordyn Woods – Kangaroo















Read original story 22 Wildest ‘Masked Singer’ Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos) At TheWrap