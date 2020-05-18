22 Wildest ‘Masked Singer’ Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)
The third season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” comes to a close Wednesday with a finale that will see the three remaining contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask trophy. And while we don’t yet know which celebrities are competing in the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel costumes, we do know that it’s gonna be hard for their secret identities to top some of the wildest reveals we’ve seen over the whacky, smash-hit singing competition’s first three installments. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to find “The Masked Singer’s” 22 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Season 1
Terry Bradshaw – Deer
Tori Spelling – Unicorn
Ricki Lake – Raven
Joey Fatone – Rabbit
Donny Osmund – Peacock
Gladys Knight – Bee
T-Pain – Monster
Season 2
Wayne Brady – Fox
Seal – Leopard
Patti LaBelle – Flower
Dr Drew – Eagle
Kelly Osbourne – Ladybug
Paul Shaffer – Skeleton
Season 3
Lil Wayne – Robot
Chaka Kahn – Miss Monster
Tony Hawk – Elephant
Dionne Warwick – Mouse
Bella Thorne – Swan
Rob Gronkowski – White Tiger
Jordyn Woods – Kangaroo
Read original story 22 Wildest ‘Masked Singer’ Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos) At TheWrap