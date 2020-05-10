31 Waffle Maker Recipes to Upgrade Your Brunch Game
Let’s not beat around the brunch: Waffles are God’s gift to carb lovers everywhere. But did you know there are actually plenty of other foods you can make with your prized waffle iron? From hash browns to egg and cheese sandwiches, the appliance can surprisingly be put to use for more than the average stack of waffles. Finally, it's time to use what your aunt Patricia gave ya. (It was on your registry, after all.)
So without further ado, we've rounded up the absolute best waffle maker recipes out there.
1. Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Use the slice-and-bake kind and press with the iron. It’s that easy.
2. Savory Cheese Waffles
More exciting than your average Belgian.
3. Savory Pumpkin Cornbread Waffles
It's basically a combination of waffles, corn bread and a pumpkin muffin—and it's perfection.
4. Egg and Cheese Hash Brown Waffles
In case you needed an excuse to call grilled cheese fancy.
5. Strawberry Shortcake Waffles
In case you haven't heard, waffle cakes are the new Cronuts.
6. S'mores Waffles
Campfire stories welcome.
7. Chocolate Waffles
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. (We’ll understand if you want to eat these somewhere private.)
8. Chicken And Waffles Sliders
Because why choose between breakfast and dinner?
9. Quesadilla Waffles
Just add avocado.
10. Easy Baked Apple Slices
For all the health nuts out there: Homemade apple chips that take only one minute.
11. Banana Chocolate Chip Quinoa Flour Waffles
Hey, you just ate an apple, right?
12. Sweet Corn Honey Jalapeño Zucchini Cornbread Waffles with Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Jalapeños take this delicious recipe up a notch.
13. Cake Batter Waffles
Breakfast for dessert, anyone?
14. Mac and Cheese Waffles
Your kid’s new favorite dinner.
15. Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Waffles
Breadmaker, schmedmaker.
16. Doughnut Chips
The cinnamon-sugar-to-bite ratio is really outstanding.
17. Mini Chicken and Waffles
The greatest union since Harry met Sally.
18. Omelette Waffle
One less dirty pan.
19. Pumpkin Spice Waffles
See ya, pumpkin spice lattes.
20. Churro Waffles
A Spanish breakfast fit for dessert.
21. Ice Cream Sandwiches
Waffle cones? Yawn.
22. Pizza Waffles
Assemble in ten minutes for a dinner that feeds four.
23. Cinnamon-Sugar Waffles
The trick is making the batter with yeast so the waffles are light and fluffy.
24. Waffle Bread Pudding
We swapped sliced bread for frozen waffles and topped them with the works.
25. Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches
What do you get when you combine crispy fried chicken and savory cheese waffles? This.
26. Vegan Buckwheat Waffles with Strawberries
These check all the boxes in terms of ease, comfort, indulgence and appeasing your sweet tooth.
27. Falafel Waffle
Serve these guys with an assortment of toppings, like tomatoes, cucumber, labneh or yogurt, pickles and hard-boiled eggs.
28. Sweet Potato Hash Browns Made with a Waffle-Iron
This recipe for sweet potato hash browns is going to change how you breakfast/brunch forever.
29. Waffle Breakfast Sandwich with Chorizo
You’ll never go back to plain old bacon and eggs again.
30. Rainbow Waffle Cake
It’s your new go-to for birthdays, anniversaries and when you just really, really want cake.
31. Overnight Blackberry Yeast Waffles
Serve them for Sunday brunch...or à la mode for dessert. Your call.
