31 Waffle Maker Recipes to Upgrade Your Brunch Game

Let’s not beat around the brunch: Waffles are God’s gift to carb lovers everywhere. But did you know there are actually plenty of other foods you can make with your prized waffle iron? From hash browns to egg and cheese sandwiches, the appliance can surprisingly be put to use for more than the average stack of waffles. Finally, it's time to use what your aunt Patricia gave ya. (It was on your registry, after all.)

So without further ado, we've rounded up the absolute best waffle maker recipes out there.

1. Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Use the slice-and-bake kind and press with the iron. It’s that easy.

2. Savory Cheese Waffles

More exciting than your average Belgian.

3. Savory Pumpkin Cornbread Waffles

It's basically a combination of waffles, corn bread and a pumpkin muffin—and it's perfection.

4. Egg and Cheese Hash Brown Waffles

In case you needed an excuse to call grilled cheese fancy.

5. Strawberry Shortcake Waffles

In case you haven't heard, waffle cakes are the new Cronuts.

6. S'mores Waffles

Campfire stories welcome.

7. Chocolate Waffles

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. (We’ll understand if you want to eat these somewhere private.)

8. Chicken And Waffles Sliders

Because why choose between breakfast and dinner?

9. Quesadilla Waffles

Just add avocado.

10. Easy Baked Apple Slices

For all the health nuts out there: Homemade apple chips that take only one minute.

11. Banana Chocolate Chip Quinoa Flour Waffles

Hey, you just ate an apple, right?

12. Sweet Corn Honey Jalapeño Zucchini Cornbread Waffles with Turkey Bacon & Eggs

Jalapeños take this delicious recipe up a notch.

13. Cake Batter Waffles

Breakfast for dessert, anyone?

14. Mac and Cheese Waffles

Your kid’s new favorite dinner.

15. Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Waffles

Breadmaker, schmedmaker.

16. Doughnut Chips

The cinnamon-sugar-to-bite ratio is really outstanding.

17. Mini Chicken and Waffles

The greatest union since Harry met Sally.

18. Omelette Waffle

One less dirty pan.

19. Pumpkin Spice Waffles

See ya, pumpkin spice lattes.

20. Churro Waffles

A Spanish breakfast fit for dessert.

21. Ice Cream Sandwiches

Waffle cones? Yawn.

22. Pizza Waffles

Assemble in ten minutes for a dinner that feeds four.

23. Cinnamon-Sugar Waffles

The trick is making the batter with yeast so the waffles are light and fluffy.

24. Waffle Bread Pudding

We swapped sliced bread for frozen waffles and topped them with the works.

25. Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches

What do you get when you combine crispy fried chicken and savory cheese waffles? This.

26. Vegan Buckwheat Waffles with Strawberries

These check all the boxes in terms of ease, comfort, indulgence and appeasing your sweet tooth.

27. Falafel Waffle

Serve these guys with an assortment of toppings, like tomatoes, cucumber, labneh or yogurt, pickles and hard-boiled eggs.

28. Sweet Potato Hash Browns Made with a Waffle-Iron

This recipe for sweet potato hash browns is going to change how you breakfast/brunch forever.

29. Waffle Breakfast Sandwich with Chorizo

You’ll never go back to plain old bacon and eggs again.

30. Rainbow Waffle Cake

It’s your new go-to for birthdays, anniversaries and when you just really, really want cake.

31. Overnight Blackberry Yeast Waffles

Serve them for Sunday brunch...or à la mode for dessert. Your call.

