22 suspected Covid-19 deaths in Jharkhand's Palamu, probe ordered

Shashi Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner, Palamu (photo/ANI)

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): After at least 22 people died of suspected Covid-19 over the last 20 days in a tribal-dominated Sua Kaudia village in Jharkhand's Palamu district, the district administration has ordered an investigation and constituted teams to screen those infected with the virus.

According to Shashi Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner, Palamu, a team has been constituted to test people suspected to be COVID-19 infected and shift those found positive into isolation wards to be treated.

"District administration and ground-level medical teams conducted detailed investigation here. The situation being observed. Self-help Group workers are conducting surveys in Palamu to record COVID data. Workers will be given Oximeters for COVID patients. COVID testing committee has been formed to test the suspects, they are isolating the infected and giving them medicines," he said.

However, locals point out a lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in the area and said that villagers are forced to depend on "Jhola Chaap" (quacks) for treatment.

"The reason behind a large number of deaths in the area is lack of proper healthcare facilities. There is a healthcare centre but no one from there goes to the villages to educate people about vaccination and COVID norms. There is also vaccine hesitancy here, but if there were awareness campaigns more people would have taken the vaccinations.

"When somebody falls ill here, they to the local 'jhola chhap' doctors and when their situation deteriorates they go to district hospitals. That's why people are dying," said Bachchan Thakur, a resident of Sua Kaudia village.

Another local of the village, Mukesh told ANI that about 25 people with Covid-19 like symptoms had died in the area recently.

"The situation was bad in the village about 10 days ago, but people are staying indoors because of fear and that's why the death toll has not increased more," said Mukesh.

Jharkhand reported 2037 new coronavirus cases, and 41 deaths, The COVID tally in the state has climbed to 3,27,035, including 22,566 active cases. (ANI)