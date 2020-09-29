22 Quilted Jackets To Ease Into Autumn

Georgia Murray
Thanks to our ongoing nostalgia for the '90s, the puffer jacket has become the winter coat of choice over the past few years, shaking off its ski chalet and Alan Partridge associations to be embraced by everyone from your boss to your little sister. With luxury houses and the high street offering their own versions (although tech-first brands like The North Face and Uniqlo are still wintry weather champions), it was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous style evolved into something new. Enter: the quilted jacket.

Thinner and more streamlined than its retro cousin, the quilted jacket is autumn 2020's preferred outerwear. There are jolly-hockey-sticks, Princess Diana-inspired styles from Barbour by ALEXACHUNG; utilitarian takes from Ganni; slick longline versions from purveyors of minimalism, COS and Arket; and cropped cotton numbers from indie labels like Sideline and Toast.

The beauty of the quilted jacket? Much like the puffer, it feels like you're wearing your duvet, so there's no need to sacrifice comfort upon leaving the warmth of your flat. Layer up or down depending on Britain's changeable autumn weather, and don with anything from jeans and knitwear to midi dresses and stomping boots – we're going bold and bright like Nnenna Echem to keep the winter blues at bay.

Click through to find 22 of the best quilted jackets this season.

& Other Stories Belted Quilted Coat, $, available at & Other Stories
Daughters Of Thrift Vintage 90s Teal Blue Quilted Jacket, $, available at asos marketplace
Arket Quilted Long Jacket, $, available at Arket
Ganni Quilted Recycled-Ripstop Jacket, $, available at Matches Fashion
Brave Soul Plus Jaz Satin Longline Puffer Jacket, $, available at ASOS
H&M Quilted Jacket, $, available at H&M
Zara Hooded Puffer Jacket, $, available at Zara
& Other Stories Boxy Quilted Jacket, $, available at & Other Stories
lemon ashes vintage Vintage Green Quilted Jacket, $, available at asos marketplace
Sideline Edie Reversible Jacket, $, available at Sideline
BARBOUR BY ALEXACHUNG Martha Crop Quilted Jacket, $, available at Barbour
Trash Kultur 90's Quilted Jacket in Yellow, $, available at asos marketplace
H&M Quilted Jacket, $, available at H&M
Weekday Nova Quilted Jacket, $, available at Weekday
AllSaints Torin Jacket, $, available at AllSaints
NorthernGirl Vintage 90s Yellow Lightweight Quilted Jacket, $, available at asos marketplace
Arket Quilted Coat, $, available at Arket
People Tree V&A Rosa Print Jacket, $, available at People Tree
Arket Quilted Jacket, $, available at Arket
Zara Oversized Puffer Coat, $, available at Zara
Monki Quilted Jacket, $, available at Monki
Mango Quilted Jacket, $, available at Mango

