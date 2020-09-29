22 Quilted Jackets To Ease Into Autumn

Thanks to our ongoing nostalgia for the '90s, the puffer jacket has become the winter coat of choice over the past few years, shaking off its ski chalet and Alan Partridge associations to be embraced by everyone from your boss to your little sister. With luxury houses and the high street offering their own versions (although tech-first brands like The North Face and Uniqlo are still wintry weather champions), it was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous style evolved into something new. Enter: the quilted jacket.



Thinner and more streamlined than its retro cousin, the quilted jacket is autumn 2020's preferred outerwear. There are jolly-hockey-sticks, Princess Diana-inspired styles from Barbour by ALEXACHUNG; utilitarian takes from Ganni; slick longline versions from purveyors of minimalism, COS and Arket; and cropped cotton numbers from indie labels like Sideline and Toast.



The beauty of the quilted jacket? Much like the puffer, it feels like you're wearing your duvet, so there's no need to sacrifice comfort upon leaving the warmth of your flat. Layer up or down depending on Britain's changeable autumn weather, and don with anything from jeans and knitwear to midi dresses and stomping boots – we're going bold and bright like Nnenna Echem to keep the winter blues at bay.



Click through to find 22 of the best quilted jackets this season.

