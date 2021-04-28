You can get a 22-piece makeup kit for less than $20 right now

Save on this glam beauty box at Ulta.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to beauty, makeup kits are a great way to experiment with new styles and shades—especially when they just so happen to be on sale. Ulta is one store that delivers when it comes to these all-encompassing beauty collections, and right now, you can grab one of the brand's highly-rated options for a steal in the Ulta Be Beautiful beauty box.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Valued at $137 and normally priced at $24.99, this gift set is currently on sale for $19.99 and falls even further to $16.49 when you enter coupon code 931964 at checkout.

Encased in a zipped carrying pouch, this highly-rated collection includes 22 different types of cruelty-free makeup items from Ulta’s own in-house brand. With this kit, you can paint your eyelids with one of the eight included high shimmer and matte eye shadow palettes or plump up your lips with one of two shiny glosses. There’s even a lip mask and oil to help your dry, chafed smackers as we sail out of winter into spring!

In addition, you'll also get a brow gel, three different kinds of makeup brushes, a facial mist, an eye shadow primer, a dual-ended eyeliner and a face palette that includes a selection of a rose-hued blush, a bronzer and a highlighter for your nightly Zoom happy hours.

The carrying case of this beauty box is ultra-adorable.

Though we haven’t had the chance to test out this beauty kit yet, our readers went wild for similar ones from the brand this holiday season. It has a solid 4.7-star rating from Ulta customers, who say that the case is "cute and sturdy" while the products were "multifunctional."

In addition, you'll get free shipping with any qualifying order of $35 or more, so feel free to grab a second set as a Mother's Day gift to save on your delivery.

This makeup kit will be the perfect addition to your dresser. Remember to act quickly though, as it's bound to sell out soon!

Story continues

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Makeup kit: Get a 22-piece collection from Ulta for less than $20