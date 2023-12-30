22 Photos I Found This Week That — To Be Completely Honest — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See

1.This Roomba that managed to free itself from the shackles of endless vacuuming...only to find itself stuck on a roof:

2.This cat that said "fuck physics" and decided to casually and cozily lay like this:

3.This triple-C thiccc banana that must be seen to be believed:

4.This ice cream that made it all the way through production and delivery without anyone noticing that a) it has no lid and b) the "best buy" date is LITERALLY PRINTED ON THE FOOD:

5.This frosty car that looks like a video game screenshot come to life:

6.This doctor who's not just a regular doctor...they're a COOL doctor who SWEARS:

7.This bill for a semester of college at Harvard in 1869, that was a whopping $170.42. There's nothing more otherworldly than a college education that isn't a trillion dollars!!!

Yeah yeah yeah, I know what you're thinking — things were cheaper then! Inflation! Listen bestie — I checked an inflation calculator and, in 2023 dollars, this whole semester was $3,855.39, including room and board. Colleges today will charge you that much just to BREATHE inside their dorm rooms. u/Brooklyn_University / Reddit / Via reddit.com

8.This pill that's filled with...a bunch of smaller pills. Which...might be filled with even smaller pills, perhaps??

9.This cat that's T-posing for dominance, obviously:

10.This person's hot cocoa lid that came apart and revealed...a car wax cap?

*Katy Perry voice* IN ANOOOOOTHER LIIIIFE 🎶 u/pigeonholepundit / Reddit / Via reddit.com

11.This very tall girl with very thin, unexpectedly red, and unfathomably straight legs:

12.This dog and their absolutely massive unit of a cat sibling:

If this one's stumping you, take a look at the lower right corner. u/soramlilicant / Reddit / Via reddit.com

13.This inverted hot dog that feels so deeply cursed, I'm almost at a loss for words:

14.This parking pass that's valid for a loooong time, and by long I mean literally until 2095:

15.These coworkers who both showed up to work with missmatched socks...that coincidentally matched:

16.The person who went to bed with just one black fence surrounding their home, and woke up with a second ice fence right alongside it:

17.This building that didn't load right on the first try, I guess:

18.This pumpkin that aged from a spry young jack-o-lantern to a "want some candy, whippersnapper?" grandpappy in a month:

19.This cat gravy boat that I just know every fellow cat owner can hear:

20.These 10 fu— I mean, flickering lights that really need a new package design and font:

Story continues

21.The dentist's office that had all these famously low-sugar drinks in its waiting room. I guess that's one way to make sure people come back!

22.And finally, this sweet pup and its terrifying, scheming shadow that I hope never, ever escapes the shadow realm it's been banished to:

If you enjoyed these, you can find a whole bunch more like them here. h/t r/confusing_perspective, r/oddlyterrifying, r/Weird, r/mildlyinteresting, and r/GlitchInTheMatrix.