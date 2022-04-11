22 pawsome Mother’s Day gifts for your favorite dog mom

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (Sunday, May 8), and just because the favorite mom in your life has four-legged fur babies and not actual children, it doesn’t mean they don’t deserve special recognition. Being a pet parent is not easy—it requires lots of dedication, patience and time—which is why being a “Dog Mom” is perfectly legit.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

To honor the dedicated dog mom in your life, here are 22 amazing Mother’s Day gifts—some of which are for her, and some of which are for her pup. No matter what you choose, she’s sure to appreciate a gift on Mother's day for all the hard work she puts into taking care of her dog.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

►Spring Deals: The best spring deals you can shop today

1. For the new dog mom: Welcome Home Pet Bundle

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Welcome Home Pet Bundle

Any puppy mom is sure to love this bundle of toys for her new fur baby. It comes with a blanket, leash, rope toy, llama plush toy and waste-bag holder, all arranged in a pretty basket. All of the items are made with eco-friendly materials, and Harry Barker supports a number of dog-focused charities, so it's also a brand you can feel good about supporting.

Get the Welcome Home Pet Bundle at Harry Barker for $99

2. For the outdoorsy dog mom: Yeti Boomer Bowl

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: YETI Boomer Bowl

Does the dog mom you're shopping for love hiking, camping or boating with her pooch? If so, the Yeti Boomer Dog Bowl is sure to suit her lifestyle. This sleek and durable bowl is made from stainless steel and comes in a variety of colors, and holds up to eight cups of food or water. Plus, you can even have it customized with the dog’s name or a cute dog-themed graphic.

Get the Boomer 8 Dog Bowl at Yeti for $50

Story continues

3. For the dog mom with a favorite breed: Dog Breed Soy Candle

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Dog Breed Soy Candle

Whether the dog mom in your life has a goofy Great Dane or a lovable Lab—you can celebrate them with a Dog Breed Candle from Scripted Fragrance. There’s a wide range of hand-poured soy candles to choose from featuring dozens of popular breeds, and each one has a special scent that is meant to capture the essence of that particular dog. You can choose candles in glass jars or metal tins, and the glass option is decorated with a silhouette of the breed.

Get the ScriptedFragrance Dog Breed Soy Candle at Etsy for $24

4. For the mom with a hyper pup: The Game

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: The Game

Some dogs are bundles of endless energy, but you can give their mom a break by gifting her The Game. This cool toy is designed to hold up to one and a half cups of dog food and mimics the experience of hunting prey, keeping dogs engaged for up to 30 minutes at mealtime. The Game has a silicone exterior to keep it from making too much noise as it gets bumped around, and it even has different complexity settings for those over-achieving pups out there.

Get The Game at Fable for $55

5. For the sentimental dog mom: Willow Tree Angel of Friendship

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Willow Tree Angel of Friendship

If your giftee has a sweet spot for cute trinkets—or even just Willow Tree figurines in general—you’ve got to get her the Angel of Friendship. The 5-inch hand-painted figure shows an angel with wire wings holding a small puppy in her arms, and it comes with a card that reads “For those who share the spirit of friendship.” I was actually gifted this figurine myself, and I can confirm it’s the perfect gift for a sappy dog mom.

Get the Willow Tree Angel of Friendship at Amazon for $29.95

6. For any dog mom: I Love You Greeting Card

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: I Love You Greeting Card

If you’re looking for a simple, heartfelt gift for your favorite dog mom, this adorable greeting card is the way to go. The front of the card features a pink leash and reads, “I love you more than walkies,” and the design is complemented by pink hearts. The inside of the card is blank so you can write your own message, and it comes with a matching envelope.

Get the I Love You More Than Walkies Greeting Card at Etsy for $5

7. For the coffee loving dog mom: Custom Pet Portrait Mug

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Custom Pet Portrait Mug

For the dog mom who always has a cup of coffee in her hand, consider gifting this sweet custom pet mug. Choose a color and upload a picture of the dog, which will be turned into a hand-drawn digital pet portrait. You can get a custom message printed on the back of the mug, and it can even be thrown in the dishwasher or microwave.

Get the Custom Pet Portrait Mug at Sam and Jack for $29.99

8. For the mom who takes her dog everywhere: City Carrier Bag

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: City Carrier Bag

I know I would take my dog everywhere if I could, and if your giftee loves toddling around town with her fur baby in tow, you’ve got to get her the City Carrier Bag. This stylish tote has a cotton canvas body lined with faux sherpa, and it’s a cozy travel spot for small- to medium-sized dogs. It has a leash clip on the inside to keep the dog in place, and there are multiple pockets around the bag to stash any essentials.

Get the City Carrier Bag at Maxbone for $295

9. For the mom who loves to match her pup: Scrunchie and Bandana Set

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Scrunchie and Bandana Set

Like mother, like dog—that’s what I always say! If you’re shopping for a dog mom who loves to rock matching accessories with her pooch, there’s no better gift than this scrunchie and bandana set. The scrunchie is made from cotton and has a removable bow, and the doggie bandana has a dual-layer construction and an easy-to-tie triangular shape. The set comes in 10 adorable patterns, and you can choose from three bandana sizes.

Get the Scrunchie and Bandana Set at The Foggy Dog for $32

10. For the wine-loving dog mom: It's Not Drinking Alone Glasses

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: It's Not Drinking Alone Glasses

Any dog mom who likes to crack open a bottle of wine at the end of a long day will appreciate this silly wine glass, which reads, “It’s not really drinking alone if… the dog is home.” After all, it’s true.

Get the It’s Not Drinking Alone Glasses at Orvis for $59

11. For the dog mom on the go: Dog Mom tumbler cup

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Dog Mom Tumbler Cup

If the dog mom you’re shopping for is always on the go, she probably relies on reusable tumblers to transport her drink of choice, and this dog-themed one would be a great gift.The 20-ounce cup features an adorable vinyl design that reads “Corgi Mom,” “Frenchie Mom,” or any other breed you choose. It comes in a rainbow of colors and is made from double-walled stainless steel with a push-on lid and colored straw.

Get the DNSCreationsCo Dog Mom Tumbler Cup at Etsy for $19.99

12. For the dog mom who spoils her fur babies: Wüfers Dog Mom Dog Cookie Box

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Wüfers Dog Mom Dog Cookie Box

I’m not going to lie: I truly thought these were “people” cookies at first. But the Wüfers Cookie Box is actually filled with beautiful treats for dogs. The box includes nine impeccably decorated, freshly baked dog treats that use human-grade ingredients and are covered in a healthy yogurt-based coating.

Get the Wüfers Dog Mom Dog Cookie Box at Amazon for $44.95

13. For the dog mom who’s training her pup: Personalized Leather Dog Treat Bag

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Personalized Leather Dog Treat Bag

If your giftee is in the training stages with her dog, she’s sure to get plenty of use out of this personalized dog treat bag. The beautiful leather bag comes in a variety of colors, and it has a snap on the front, as well as a clip to attach to a leash or belt loop. You can even have the pouch personalized with metallic lettering, and there’s an option to have it made with a hole for waste bags.

Get the Herbert and Winifred Personalized Leather Dog Treat Bag at Etsy for $47.78

14. For the dog mom who gives lots of treats: Mason Stoneware Pet Treat Canister

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Mason Stoneware Pet Treat Canister

Dog moms need to treat their dogs, so you can’t go wrong with this personalized pet treat canister. It’s made from durable stoneware, and you can choose between an ivory or charcoal finish, both of which include a snug-fitting wooden lid. Plus, you can get the jar personalized with the pup’s name, making it an extra-thoughtful gift they’ll both appreciate.

Get the Mason Stoneware Pet Treat Canister at Pottery Barn for $39.50

15. For the dog mom who goes above and beyond: Dog Mom Mug

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Dog Mom Mug

What’s a better gift for the best dog mom ever than a mug that says “Best dog mom ever”? This mug is too cute, featuring a sweet rainbow with a paw print and heart in the center. On the reverse side, the mug has “XOXO” above a heart and their dog’s name printed underneath for an extra-special touch.

Get the SusanCaseDesigns Dog Mom Mug at Etsy for $16

16. For the dog mom who loves to bake: Dash Dog Treat Maker

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Dash Dog Treat Maker

For the dog mom who loves to bake, the Dash Dog Treat Maker is the perfect addition to her kitchen. It’s designed like a miniature waffle maker and makes eight, bone-shaped treats in a matter of minutes. The appliance heats up quickly, is easy to clean and comes with several recipes for her pup to sample.

Get the Dash Dog Treat Maker at Amazon for $29.74

17. For the dog mom who welcomes visitors: Dog Paws Doormat

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Dog Paws Doormat

Any dog mom who enjoys welcoming visitors to her home will appreciate this fun "Welcome to our home" doormat designed with cute little paw prints. The doormat is made from high-quality natural coir with a non-slip rubber backing, and comes in a variety of sizes from mini to extra-large. To make it last longer, the seller recommends using it in a sheltered location.

Get the HamlinRowShop Dog Paws Doormat at Etsy for $36.60

18. For the dog mom who loves to read: The Forever Dog book

Mother's Day for dog moms: The Forever Dog

Who doesn’t want their four-legged friend to live the healthiest, happiest and longest life possible? The Forever Dog book will guide dog moms with practical and proven tools to protect their pups from chronic diseases. The book, written by leading pet care experts Rodney Habib and Karen Becker, focuses on diet, movement, environmental exposure and more. Recipes and tips to optimize a dog's overall wellbeing are also provided. No wonder it's a New York Times bestseller.

Get The Forever Dog book at Amazon for $18.15

19. For the hat-wearing dog mom: Dog Mom Hat

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Dog Mom Hat

For the proud dog mom, this “Dog Mom” hat is a must-have accessory! The hat is made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable buckle in the back, and while this one is a pretty ivory color, the hat is also available in olive, lilac, and blush pink. And yes, the brand also has “Dog Dad” hats for Father’s Day.

Get the Dog Mom Hat at Lucy & Co. for $25

20. For the poetic dog mom: Pedigree Poem Pillow

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Pedigree Poem Pillow

We don't have to be the next Shakespeare to appreciate a good poem—but for the dog mom who does love a good turn of phrase, these pedigree poem pillows are the perfect gift. There are a wide range of dog breeds to choose from, each with a playful poem detailing the breed’s common traits. The pillow is made from cotton canvas and stuffed with synthetic down, so it’s sure to be used by both Mom and her pup.

Get the Pedigree Poem Pillow at Uncommon Goods for $90

21. For the dog mom who gives back: Socks that Save Dogs

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Socks that Save Dogs

We love supporting brands that give back, which is why we’re low-key obsessed with Conscious Step. The brand sells socks for good causes and this pair of light purple socks, in particular, supports the Best Friends Animal Society. Dog moms will appreciate these cute paw-print socks, which are made from vegan and organic materials.

Get the Socks that Save Dogs at Conscious Step for $14.95

22. For the dog mom with a stubborn pooch: Bad Dog Tumblers

Mother's Day gifts for dog moms: Bad Dog Tumblers

Some dogs can be a bit stubborn, but that doesn’t mean we love them any less. For the dog mom with a mischievous pup, the Bad Dog Tumblers are a cute and funny present. They come in a set of four pint glasses, each featuring an illustration of a dog doing the opposite of what it’s told. We have to admit, these are cute for any dog mom, good or bad.

Get the Bad Dog Tumblers at Uncommon Goods for $35

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 22 thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts for dog moms