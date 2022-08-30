These $22 packing cubes are how I get away with only bringing a carry-on bag on every trip

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This summer, I have been traveling a ton. From weddings to family reunions and vacations with my friends, it seems like the minute I get home to unpack, I’m already packing for the next trip. Needless to say, I can pack a carry-on bag like a pro.

My secret to always getting my things to fit in a carry-on and never having to pay for a checked bag at the airport isn’t revolutionary, but it works: I use packing cubes.

To be more specific, I use the Shacke Pak Packing Cubes. These cubes come in a set of five and make my life infinitely easier when on the go.

Shacke Pak Packing Cubes, Set of five, $21.99

$21.99 at Amazon

If you’ve never used packing cubes before, they’re generally small, square-shaped, zippered pouches that help you organize everything in your suitcase. Perfect for clothes and toiletries, these cubes can be arranged however you like and help to make the most of the space in your luggage.

Available in nine different colors, Shacke Pak Packing Cube Set includes one extra large cube, one large cube, one medium cube, one small cube and one laundry bag. I typically use the extra large and large cubes to hold all of my dresses, tops and pants. I then use the medium cube for my underwear and socks and the small cube for toiletries or any other miscellaneous items I want to bring along.

I also really appreciate that this set includes a laundry bag. While I simply transfer dirty clothes from their original cube to the laundry bag as the trip goes on to keep everything fresh, the laundry bag is also great for holding swimsuits or being used as a purse in unexpected scenarios.

But I’m not the only fan of these packing cubes. The Shacke Pak Packing Cubes have earned 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon and more than 14,000 five-star reviews.

One happy shopper shared: “For an organized person, I’ve never been so impressed with the efficiency and convenience of the cubes. Instead of digging a week through organized packing that turns into a disorganized case full of mess, it was so handy to just open one of the cubes and pull out what I needed.”

Another simply said, “I will never travel without these again!”

Do yourself a favor (and save yourself from checking a bag) by scooping up your own set of Shacke Pak Packing Cubes now on Amazon!

