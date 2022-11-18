22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You may think Thanksgiving is a ways away, because there is no way it could creep up on us that fast, right? Well, think again. I don’t know where the time went, but the food-focused holiday will be here in less than two weeks, and with that comes Black Friday. You know the deal: You load up your belly with turkey and gravy and then hit the shops. Or, in our case, hit the online shops. But just because Black Friday isn’t until November 25 doesn’t mean you have to wait to score mega deals. Instead, you can start saving on gifts for yourself and others right now. Naturally, I’m turning to Oprah’s Favorite Things list for the best early Black Friday savings this season.

I know the list was just released, but some of the products Oprah swears by are already discounted. And who wouldn’t want to save big bucks on something that Oprah loves? I’ll warn you, though: These deals won’t last long — I’m sure of it. Mix Oprah’s stamp of approval and up to 22 percent-off savings, and things will fly off the shelves. Some items have already started to sell out, and there’s no telling when (or if) they’ll be back in stock.

Best Clothing Deals

I love that most of Oprah’s favorite clothing picks are both comfy and cozy. It’s essentially the jackpot of fashion — especially when they’re on sale.

Let’s first take a look at these Girlfriend Collective compressive leggings. Look, I’m not saying I’m Oprah, but I do own a pair myself, and they’re totally worth the hype. With side pockets and versatile stretch for yoga and beyond, they’re the perfect choice for any activity.

Best Accessory Deals

You can have the cutest wardrobe out there, but without accessories, it can’t quite reach its highest potential. Not to mention, you never want to sell your sense of style short, do you? Thankfully, Oprah is here to help with the below early Black Friday picks.

Out of all of the phenomenal accessories on this list, my favorite would have to be the Ray-Ban Stories. I actually own a pair of these myself, so I’m taking solace in the fact that Oprah shares my sense of style. They’re not just a typical pair of sunglasses; they can record and take photos with a simple click of a button. My boyfriend even decided to take a bike ride while simultaneously filming on these frames. To say the content was epic is an understatement. So, be the hit of the holidays with this gift idea, or snag them for yourself.

Best Beauty Deals

We’re all thinking it, so let’s just say it: Oprah has some of the best skin out there, and we may even be a little jealous. I know I am. So when I saw that Oprah listed some of her favorite beauty tools and products, I was all over them. Better yet, the below are on sale for a limited amount of time.

I have to call out the Poppy and Pout Lip Tints. As a woman who’s always on the go, I’m all about an easy swipe of color. These lip tints do just that, as they don’t require a mirror and take minimal effort. Plus, the shades are ideal for a multitude of skin tones and the product tastes like sweet mint.

Best Lifestyle Deals

You didn’t think I’d leave you without mentioning some deals on Oprah’s favorite lifestyle items, did you? I couldn’t skip over her must-have home picks, and these are a few of my favorite. Items range from yummy smelling candles to luxurious soaps.

One of my favorite options is the Warmies Cozy Plush. I shamelessly have one for my 20-something-year-old self, and it’s the best thing ever. It feels like a warm hug, and is great for anyone menstruating, too. Not to mention, kids will love snuggling and playing with their own just as much.

