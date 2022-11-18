22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday

Ruby McAuliffe
·5 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

But hurry — they won't stay in stock for long.

<p>Courtesy</p>

Courtesy

You may think Thanksgiving is a ways away, because there is no way it could creep up on us that fast, right? Well, think again. I don’t know where the time went, but the food-focused holiday will be here in less than two weeks, and with that comes Black Friday. You know the deal: You load up your belly with turkey and gravy and then hit the shops. Or, in our case, hit the online shops. But just because Black Friday isn’t until November 25 doesn’t mean you have to wait to score mega deals. Instead, you can start saving on gifts for yourself and others right now. Naturally, I’m turning to Oprah’s Favorite Things list for the best early Black Friday savings this season.

I know the list was just released, but some of the products Oprah swears by are already discounted. And who wouldn’t want to save big bucks on something that Oprah loves? I’ll warn you, though: These deals won’t last long — I’m sure of it. Mix Oprah’s stamp of approval and up to 22 percent-off savings, and things will fly off the shelves. Some items have already started to sell out, and there’s no telling when (or if) they’ll be back in stock.

Best Clothing Deals

I love that most of Oprah’s favorite clothing picks are both comfy and cozy. It’s essentially the jackpot of fashion — especially when they’re on sale.

Let’s first take a look at these Girlfriend Collective compressive leggings. Look, I’m not saying I’m Oprah, but I do own a pair myself, and they’re totally worth the hype. With side pockets and versatile stretch for yoga and beyond, they’re the perfect choice for any activity.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $70 (Originally $88); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals

You can have the cutest wardrobe out there, but without accessories, it can’t quite reach its highest potential. Not to mention, you never want to sell your sense of style short, do you? Thankfully, Oprah is here to help with the below early Black Friday picks.

Out of all of the phenomenal accessories on this list, my favorite would have to be the Ray-Ban Stories. I actually own a pair of these myself, so I’m taking solace in the fact that Oprah shares my sense of style. They’re not just a typical pair of sunglasses; they can record and take photos with a simple click of a button. My boyfriend even decided to take a bike ride while simultaneously filming on these frames. To say the content was epic is an understatement. So, be the hit of the holidays with this gift idea, or snag them for yourself.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $239 (Originally $299); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals

We’re all thinking it, so let’s just say it: Oprah has some of the best skin out there, and we may even be a little jealous. I know I am. So when I saw that Oprah listed some of her favorite beauty tools and products, I was all over them. Better yet, the below are on sale for a limited amount of time.

I have to call out the Poppy and Pout Lip Tints. As a woman who’s always on the go, I’m all about an easy swipe of color. These lip tints do just that, as they don’t require a mirror and take minimal effort. Plus, the shades are ideal for a multitude of skin tones and the product tastes like sweet mint.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $70 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Best Lifestyle Deals

You didn’t think I’d leave you without mentioning some deals on Oprah’s favorite lifestyle items, did you? I couldn’t skip over her must-have home picks, and these are a few of my favorite. Items range from yummy smelling candles to luxurious soaps.

One of my favorite options is the Warmies Cozy Plush. I shamelessly have one for my 20-something-year-old self, and it’s the best thing ever. It feels like a warm hug, and is great for anyone menstruating, too. Not to mention, kids will love snuggling and playing with their own just as much.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle Early Black Friday Deals:

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Leafs fans don't need to worry about Michael Bunting

    Michael Bunting's offensive numbers have fallen dramatically from his standout season last year but the Maple Leafs forward's play is still contributing towards the team's success.

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL's true elite pass-catchers. Just

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.