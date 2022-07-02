22-year-old woman missing after falling off jet ski in Lake Mead

A 22-year-old woman is missing after she and a man fell off a jet ski in Lake Mead this week, parks officials said.

About 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the National Park Service was alerted that two people had fallen into the lake near Boulder Islands.

Neither was wearing a life jacket, the park service said.

Park rangers and search and rescue teams from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found the man Thursday.

The woman was still missing Friday and "has not been seen since going into the water," the park service said.

She was identified only as Lily, a resident of Boulder City, Nev.

Lily was described as 5 feet 2 and 110 to 120 pounds, with brown hair that had been dyed red. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a white shirt, and she has a tattoo of a captain's wheel on her left forearm.

Rangers and special agents with the park service's investigative services branch are investigating.

