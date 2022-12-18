Armagh man Odhran O'Neill dies in kayaking incident in Thailand

A 22-year old man has died following an incident involving a kayak in Thailand, it has been reported.

Odhran O'Neill from Lurgan, County Armagh was last seen kayaking on Saturday at 13:00 GMT according to a statement from Clann Eireann GAC.

The club said after Odhran's kayak capsized, he said he would swim to shore but was not seen again.

It was reported that he had been kayaking in Khao Sok National Park.

It is believed his body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The club thanked everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing the social media post and said their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

"Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for," the statement added.