22-year-old man dead after stabbing in Vancouver's Killarney neighborhood

·2 min read
Police are investigating a homicide at a home near Boundary Road and east 45th Avenue. Police cars remained stationed outside the residence on Saturday. (Shawn Foss/CBC - image credit)
Police are investigating a homicide at a home near Boundary Road and east 45th Avenue. Police cars remained stationed outside the residence on Saturday. (Shawn Foss/CBC - image credit)

Vancouver police are investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old man was stabbed at a residence in Killarney Friday evening.

Police say the death marks the city's fifth homicide of 2023.

Officers were called to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue around 10 p.m. PT. They say the victim, Caleb Morin, was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Constable Tania Visintin said police do not believe there is a public safety risk related to the death.

"We do believe there was some sort of relationship between the victim and the suspect, we don't know how well they knew each other."

VPD did not provide a description or any information about the suspect.

Investigations are also underway for three other non-fatal stabbings that happened over Friday night into Saturday morning, two in the Downtown Eastside and one in the West End.

Shawn Foss/CBC
Shawn Foss/CBC

Visintin said four stabbings in the city in one night is an unusually high amount.

"These are all very serious incidents that strained the capacity of our front-line first responders," Visintin wrote in a news release.

Other stabbings

Moments after the VPD attended to the Killarney homicide, officers in the Downtown Eastside responded when a 44-year-old man arrived at a hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police believe the incident happened between Gore Street and Dunlevy Avenue. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Then around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning a witness alerted VPD they saw a group of men kicking one man near Harwood and Burrard Street.

Police found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A suspect has not been identified.

Hours later at 6:30 a.m., staff at a shelter near Hastings and Carrall Street reported a stabbing to police. Officers arrived to find a man in his forties had been stabbed with non life-threatening injuries.

"We believe they are all separate and unrelated," said Visintin.

All three victims are expected to survive, and police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call VPD's homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver police investigate four stabbings, including death of 22-year-old man

    VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they are investigating four overnight stabbings, including a suspected homicide in the city’s Killarney neighbourhood. The Vancouver Police Department says in a news release that officers responded to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue after receiving reports about a man being stabbed around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say they found 22-year-old Caleb Morin, who was taken to hospital and later died of his injures. They say no arrests have been made in t

  • Palmetto man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing wife to death, faking intruder

    Friends and family described Juan Ortiz-Castillo as “very jealous” of his wife, according to police.

  • Snow Piles Up as Winter Storm Hits South Maine

    Snow piled up in parts of southern Maine on Saturday, March 4, as a winter storm swept across the region.This footage was captured by Amy Bradstreet, who said she filmed it from her home in Palermo on Saturday afternoon.The National Weather Service warned that scattered power outages were expected in areas where heavy wet snow continues to fall.“The area of greatest concern is for towns closer to the coastline where temperatures have been right around 32 or 33 degrees so far,” they said. Credit: Amy Bradstreet via Storyful

  • I'm 36 and often get told I look younger, but a 'biological age' test said I'm almost 42

    I got my "biological age" tested by Tally Health, longevity researcher David Sinclair's new venture. Learning I was aging poorly added to my anxiety.

  • I'm a cruise director for Holland America. Our crew lives in its own little world that passengers don't see.

    A cruise director who started as an onboard performer in her 20s and worked as a fitness instructor and hostess shares the pros and cons of cruising.

  • US, South Korea announce largest field exercises in 5 years

    The South Korean and U.S. militaries announced Friday they will hold their biggest joint field exercises in five years later this month, as the U.S. flew a long-range B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea. In a joint news conference, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said they will conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13 to 23 to strengthen their defense and response capabilities, and separate large-scale joint field training exercises called Warrior Shield FTX. Col. Isaac L. Taylor, a spokesperson for the U.S. military, said the field training will include a combined amphibious drill and that their size would return to the scale of the allies’ earlier biggest springtime field exercises called Foal Eagle.

  • Georgia man tells cops his neighbor’s ‘aggressive’ dog killed his cat on front porch

    A sheriff’s report says it was not the first time the dog had been “aggressive,” but was the fist time “it has killed something.”

  • Toronto And Vancouver Home Sales Each Fell 47% In February

    Home sales in Greater Toronto and the Vancouver market each fell 47% in February from a year earlier ...

  • Russia launches Kalibr missile in Sea of Japan hitting dummy target almost 650 miles away

    Russia has launched a new Kalibr missile in the Sea of Japan from a submarine. It hit a target on land more than 650 miles awayMinistry of Defence of Russia

  • Pa. woman sentenced to prison for false claims about adoptive daughter's health

    A York County woman was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison for making false claims about her adoptive daughter's health.

  • Lorry driver filmed using elbows to steer 12-wheeler on motorway

    Driver caught steering huge car transporter with just his elbow by police in unmarked National Highways HGV cab.The driver was seemingly oblivious to the police officers as they drove alongside him on the M40 in one of National Highways’ unmarked HGV cabs.But he quickly put both hands firmly on the wheel when they caught his attention – and notified their colleagues travelling behind to pull the vehicle over.Footage of a number of shocking incidents captured by police officers in the unmarked cabs has been released by National Highways today ahead of a week of action along the length of the M1.Source: PA, Highways Road Project

  • Korean peninsula turning into 'world's biggest powder keg'

    The Korean peninsula is turning into the "world's biggest powder keg" - and it's all Washington's fault, according to North Korea.

  • 20 savvy ways to decorate on a shoestring

    When you're decorating on a budget, everything has some creative value. Fill up your sideboards, not with new vases and bowls, but with a makeshift home bar using any nice bottles, trays and glasses you already own.

  • From million-dollar estate to a tiny cell: Where will Alex Murdaugh go to prison?

    Murdaugh will be handed over to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections after his sentencing

  • Vancouver dumps 'living wage' policy, effectively cutting wage for lowest-paid staff

    VANCOUVER — Nearly six years after Vancouver became the largest city in Canada to commit to a living wage, councillors voted to end the initiative. In a closed-door meeting in January, council approved the action and directed staff to implement what it calls a "fair wage," by calculating the average of five years of living wages. The city says in a statement that the living wage rate for 2023 would have gone up more than 17 per cent to just above $24 per hour, immediately influencing its pay str

  • Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

    Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal chargesRBSN

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers have also been turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. See: Costco's Best Deals?...

  • ‘Honeytrap killers’ jailed after seducing victim then calling men to murder him

    ‘Honeytrap killers’ who seduced victim before calling men to murder him jailed after an investigation by Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police

  • Jackson Mahomes reportedly under police investigation for two restaurant assaults

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly shoved a waiter before forcibly kissing the restaurant's owner repeatedly.

  • Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island

    The Philippines said on Saturday it had spotted a Chinese navy ship and dozens of militia vessels around a contested Philippine-occupied island in the South China Sea, as territorial tensions mount in the area. The Philippine Coast Guard said 42 vessels believed to be crewed by Chinese maritime militia personnel were seen in the vicinity of Thitu island, while a Chinese navy vessel and coast guard ship were observed "slowly loitering" in the surrounding waters. The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the assertion.