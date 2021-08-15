22-year-old killed in crash on Midlands road, SC coroner says

An SUV hit and killed a Midlands man walking on a Kershaw County road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Zachary Alex Anderson was the pedestrian who died late Friday night, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.

The 22-year-old Cassatt-area resident died at the scene, according to West.

The collision happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Old Georgetown Road, near the intersection with Lake Elliott Road, said Cpl. Matt Southern of Highway Patrol. That’s near U.S. 1/Jefferson Davis Highway, about 11 miles north of Camden.

Anderson was walking west on Old Georgetown Road and was hit by a 2004 GMC Suburban heading in the same direction, according to Southern.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, Southern said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on what led to the collision was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Friday afternoon, 644 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 97 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

There have been at least 13 people killed in Kershaw County crashes in 2021, and this is the first involving a pedestrian, according to DPS data.