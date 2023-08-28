22-year-old dies in ATV crash on her birthday, Pennsylvania cops say. ‘Seems unreal’

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating an accident that left a woman dead on her 22nd birthday, reports say.

Hannah Adams was riding an ATV in West Carroll Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, when she lost control and crashed into a dumpster and a parked car, according to WTAJ.

Adams was driving the ATV with two passengers on it. One of the passengers was injured, while the other was not hurt, according to a crash report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The injured passenger had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, the Tribune-Democrat reported.

Several people have taken to social media to express their condolences and grief after learning of the fatal accident.

One Facebook user wrote, “4 years ago today we were singing happy birthday to you, to today saying happy birthday to you in heaven. I just can’t wrap my head around this Hannah. It just seems unreal to me.”

“You would turn my worst days into the most tremendous days ever,” another person wrote on Facebook.

The crash report says all three passengers were not restrained at the time.

Adams was not wearing a helmet, and speed was determined to be a factor in the accident, according to WTAJ.

The accident is being investigated by the state police out of Ebensburg, and the coroner’s officer is awaiting a toxicology report, WTAJ reported.

Man riding ATVs with his dad dies in crash on ‘challenging’ trail, Utah officials say

Teen riding minibikes with brother is killed by cable tied across path, Vegas cops say

Ex-boyfriend struck and killed woman with go-kart while she was on ATV, AZ cops say