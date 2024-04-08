Advertisement

22 Of The Most Delicious Places To Eat In Los Angeles, Organized By Neighborhood And City

BuzzFeed
·1 min read

Los Angeles is a VAST county with many little cities and neighborhoods winding and weaving throughout the West Coast haven. One of the best things about LA is the eatery.

Woman kissing child on the cheek at a table with food, sharing a tender moment

1.Santa Monica — Chulita

View this photo on Instagram

2.Downtown/Arts District — Grand Central Market

View this photo on Instagram

3.East LA — Mariscos Jaliscos

View this photo on Instagram

4.Little Ethiopia — Meals By Genet

View this photo on Instagram

5.Chinatown — The Little Jewel Of New Orleans

View this photo on Instagram

6.Sawtelle/Japantown — Nanbankan

View this photo on Instagram

7.Highland Park — El Huarache Azteca

View this photo on Instagram

8.Playa Vista — HomeState

View this photo on Instagram

9.Hollywood — Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles

View this photo on Instagram

10.South LA — Phillips Bar-B-Que

View this photo on Instagram

11.Silver Lake — Alimento

View this photo on Instagram

12.Thai Town/Little Armenia — Jitlada

View this photo on Instagram

13.Ventura Blvd — Asanebo

View this photo on Instagram

14.Culver City — Hatchet Hall

View this photo on Instagram

15.Little Tokyo — Azay

View this photo on Instagram

16.South Bay — The Standing Room

View this photo on Instagram

17.West Hollywood — Connie & Ted’s

View this photo on Instagram

18.Malibu — Malibu Farm Restaurant

View this photo on Instagram

19.Koreatown — Sulga House of Bone Soup

View this photo on Instagram

20.San Gabriel Valley — Din Tai Fung

View this photo on Instagram

21.Pasadena — Pie 'n Burger

View this photo on Instagram

22.Venice — Scopa Italian Roots

View this photo on Instagram

Have you tried any of these restaurants? Or do you have some recommendations of your own? Please let me know in the comment section below!