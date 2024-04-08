22 Of The Most Delicious Places To Eat In Los Angeles, Organized By Neighborhood And City

CBC

When Shacharouna Gordon and her husband moved to P.E.I. in 2010, there weren't many other Jamaicans on the Island.She said there was a bit of culture shock at the time because there wasn't much Caribbean food available.It has been the couple's goal since then to open a restaurant to introduce Islanders to Jamaican flavours. More than 10 years later, they are now "living the dream," Gordon said.But it was a long road to get there. "The few people that came here with me, they leave to the bigger c