22 Of The Most Bizarre, Unconventional, And Unexpected Ways People Have Ever Been Asked On Dates

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the weirdest way someone has ever asked them on a date. Some stories felt like quirky meet-cutes, but unfortunately, many were just plain bizarre. Here's what people shared:

1."I shared the same uncommon last name with a guy I met at a party in college. We became Facebook friends, and apparently he did some digging to see if we were related. He messaged me, 'Hey, I figured out we’re probably not related at all, so I can finally ask: Can I take you on a date?' This was after he posted, 'Damn, I hope we’re not related,' on my profile picture. Ick. Hard no."

—emilyalexisfoster

2."While in college in CA, we had a bar on campus that served beer and wine. Most people would go there in between classes or after a long day. It was finals week and I had just finished my last final of the semester. It was around 10:00 a.m., but I though I deserved a beer, and apparently so did every other student because IT WAS PACKED. As I sat down with my beer, I saw this thing flying at my face from out of nowhere. I didn't move in time, and it smacked me right on my face. It was a cardboard coaster with a number on it and it said, 'Can we go out sometime?' I had no idea who threw it! I was just stuck with some random coaster. I ended up texting this anonymous number and we ended up being together for five years. Always take a chance!"

—Anonymous

Janine Lamontagne / Getty Images

3.He basically wrote an elaborate fan-fiction about what our first sexual encounter would be like. Not only was it horribly written and full of errors regarding female anatomy, it was also creepy and deeply unsexy."

—Anonymous

4."I was golfing with this young man, and his mom came up to the whole golf group after finishing the game and asked me to ask her out for golf and lunch...in front of the whole golf group."

—Anonymous

Portra / Getty Images

5."Over a WORK email. And, we were not the only people in the thread."

—Anonymous

6."I am a physician assistant, and my last patient of the day asked me out to dinner after clinic. The worst part is that he asked me out at the beginning of the appointment, and I politely declined. He then had to sit through the rest of the visit while I examined his knee, etc. He seemed SUPER uncomfortable. He should have waited until the end of the visit to ask me. I still would have said no, but at least it wouldn’t make the whole appointment cringeworthy!"

—Anonymous

Grace Cary / Getty Images

7."My favorite: A friend was given two paper sheets by a guy she knew at university. One sheet was a list of the Morse Code alphabet. The other sheet was a message in written dots and dashes. She had to use the alphabet sheet to decode the message, which turned out to be a question, asking if she'd like to go out for drinks with him. They ended up being close friends after that date. They still are, actually."

—prolix

8."Once, many years ago, I was out driving my sports car in the summer. I had the windows down and the moonroof open. A car full of guys in a convertible pulled up next to me at a traffic light, which I didn't immediately notice because I was paying attention to the light. Then, I felt someone looking at me, so I turned my head and all four dudes in the car were staring at me, and the driver screamed to me, 'Do you like APPLES?! Because I know how to make APPLESAUCE!! WANNA GO OUT?!' This moment lives rent-free in my head as the strangest way I've ever been hit on in my life. Was 'applesauce' a euphemism for something? I'll never know."

—butthatsnoneofmybusiness

Freemixer / Getty Images

9."First, he asked for my email in class. Then, he emailed me a WORD DOC asking me if I wanted to go out later. This was in the fall of 2023."

—Anonymous

10."One time, I was standing in the hair product aisle at Walgreens when a man walked up to me and said, 'Ooh, you smell GOOD! Has a man ever feasted on you before?!' I responded with, 'I'm engaged,' and he then asked to use my cell phone. Maybe he wasn't formally asking me out. I guess we'll never know."

—kpickart7797

Zoranm / Getty Images

11."There was this one guy I went to high school with. We lived on the same school bus route and his sister made my life hell. I joined the army and left the continent after high school. I ended up back in town several years later. This fool just randomly pulled into my driveway one night, shirt unbuttoned, Keith Sweat playing on the radio, and told me how he’s always been in love with me and god brought me back to him. And, that’s not even remotely the creepiest thing a high school classmate did when word got out that I was back in town."

—catladyjo82

12."Not me, but my sister. She got high-fived by a guy and he slipped a note in her hand asking her out. She said no."

—beccas44f45ba3b

Alberto Case / Getty Images

13."He wrote a rap and performed it for the whole class."

—Anonymous

14."I locked my keys in my car and called the local police to come help me get into my locked car to retrieve my keys. One cop came and got them out. The next day, he found me on Instagram and proceeded to message me asking me on date. I went on three dates with him, but it just didn't end up working out."

—Anonymous

Peopleimages / Getty Images

15."This happened last week. A customer came in and I was helping him with a jacket and work gloves. We'd been chatty, and randomly, he goes, 'So...uhhhh, do you like food?' So of course I answered, 'Yes, I do.' Then he said, 'So, would you like to get dinner sometime?' He really was very kind and super attractive, but in my WORKPLACE? ODD. But, also nice, since I rarely ever have someone randomly ask me out."

—chaoswitch

16."A guy I went to high school with used LinkedIn to message me and ask me out. The message was sent at 11:48 p.m. He responded in the morning saying, 'Sheeesh, someone had a night.'"

—Anonymous

Oliver Helbig / Getty Images

17."I was chatting with one of my friends on Facebook and made the mistake of sending him a smiley face. He replied with, 'So, should I update my status on Facebook?' And i was like, 'You do you boo-boo!' Next thing I know, Facebook says '[his name] is in a relationship with [my name],' and I went, 'WHAAAAT?' There were zero romantic intentions in my messages. Maybe I was blind back then or just stupid, but this dude straight-up thought we were dating because I sent him a smiley face."

—darthjarjar

18."By sending incessant pictures of his junk. Blocked. Bye bye!"

—Anonymous

Brauns / Getty Images

19."I'm from Malawi and I went to university in Zambia. The WiFi at the apartment building where I lived wasn't really usable. So, one day, I ran into someone who sold those little pocket MiFis as an agent of a Zambian network. I was like great, let me try this. So, he helped me set it up and he gave me his number incase I had any issues. I definitely had issues. I tried to call and text him, and he basically gave me the run-around, saying he'd get back to me tomorrow, it was his day off, he'd lost a family member, etc. I tried calling the network provider customer care and they basically referred me back to him. Eventually, he finally came by the apartment building and sorted out the issue. So, I was like great, thanks, have a nice life."

"A couple of days later, he texted me and confessed he was in love with me and asked if I would be his girlfriend. He said he would be a devoted boyfriend and would take care of me and all this other stuff. I was seeing someone at the time, so I told this agent guy that, but he was adamant. He was like, 'I'll take better care of you than he does. I'll love you more.' Long story short, I blocked him."

—n48656c421

20."I grew up in a small town — the kind of place where your teachers taught your parents when they were kids. My freshman year of high school, a guy I’d known forever came up to me in the hallway and said, 'Hey, did you know that my dad dated your mom when they were in high school? Anyway, want to go to homecoming with me?' I accepted. His mom drove us to dinner and then the dance in her minivan. My date sat in the front seat next to her instead of in the back with me."

—Anonymous

Pamelasphotopoetry / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21."I was working at a Sam Goody in high school and she got a seasonal gig there to ask me out. I have to give her credit because that was a lot to do for one mediocre date."

—postl

22.And: "When we started talking, he immediately made fun of my job, hobbies, and interests, then proceeded to still ask me out. Sorry, but negging doesn't work for me, pal."

—Anonymous

Oooooof. What's the strangest way someone has ever asked you on a date? What did you say?! Tell us in the comments!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.