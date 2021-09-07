22 Long-Distance Relationship Gifts That'll Show Your Love No Matter The Distance

long-distance-couple-gifts

Having a long-distance relationship can say a lot about your partnership. It requires a deep level of trust, honest and open communication, and commitment to navigate the distance that keeps you from your lover. Despite having access to technology, like texting, FaceTime, and every form of social media, there's no denying that being away from your significant other can get tough.

However, once you reunite, it's a sweet reminder of all the sacrifices you both make to stay in one another's life. To remind your partner of those loving and fuzzy feelings, even when you are apart, get them a long-distance relationship gift. From cool gadgets that will keep you connected to thoughtful, personalized items, these gifts will help hold the both of you over until the next time you can snuggle up in each other's arms.

- 44.10 Available at Enjoy Flowers

Showing up at your partner's doorstep with flowers is a classic romantic move. If you're long-distance, though, it may not be one you get to do often. Luckily, this flower subscription allows you to surprise your partner no matter where you are. Choose a bouquet style and size, and then decide how often you'd like the flowers delivered. You can gift every two weeks or monthly. It's easy, simple, and sweet.

- 74.00 Available at The Company Store

When you can't cuddle with your lover at night, a comfy body pillow is the next best thing. This one offers medium support from head to toe all night long.

- 85.00 Available at Uncommon Goods

Distance isn't an issue with these in-sync lamps. They connect via Wi-Fi and change color with every touch no matter where you are in the United States. You can also assign a specific color to each lamp to let your person know you're thinking of them.

- 7.99 Available at Etsy

An engraved bracelet with coordinates is a unique way to pay homage to your relationship. Whether the coordinates are the location of your lover's home or a special place, like where you first met, it's a sweet reminder of your love that you can take with you anywhere.

- 108.00 Available at Uncommon Goods

These rechargeable waterproof bracelets will keep you feeling close to your partner no matter how far they are. Simply download the app and then it'll light up and vibrate whenever you want to send your partner a secret message throughout the day.

- 65.00 Available at Uncommon Goods

Just because you can't share a morning cup of coffee in person, doesn't mean you can't do so while apart. These adorable kissing mugs will start every morning off on the right foot, knowing you're both engaging in a morning ritual with your matching mugs.

- 12.99 Available at Amazon

Sure, paragraph text messages professing your love are cute, but taking the time to write a love note will make your partner swoon. Available in 25 and 90 pieces, these tiny pill capsules are filled with blank pieces of paper so you can write whatever you would like on them. Each secret note is bound to make your lover smile.

- 17.50 Available at Etsy

Whether you want to dedicate a song to someone you're missing or you both enjoy a special song from a cherished moment, you can get it engraved on a plaque with a photo of you and your significant other. That way, they'll have a tangible reminder of your favorite song forever.

- 100.00 Available at Uncommon Goods

Consider this a new-age love letter. This gift lets you send heartfelt messages anywhere in the world through an app. Type a message in the app, and your partner's bamboo box will begin to spin, letting the recipient know there's a message waiting for them. The message you sent will appear on the mirrored screen inside. How cute!

- 30.59 Available at Etsy

This necklace may look like a classic silver chain on the outside, but on the inside, you can put a hidden note that your person carries with them wherever they go.

- 149.00 Available at Amazon

Having a long-distance relationship might mean getting creative during sexy times. If you're looking for something new to try, this vibrator is for couples who are near and far. It comes with a remote that allows your partner to control the stimulation, which is available in up to 10 vibration settings. It's waterproof, rechargeable, and comes with a storage case for easy travel.

- 34.00 Available at Homesick

Homesick Candles are made to help you feel connected to special cities, states, or countries. Gift one of these candles to remind your person of the sweet scents that remind them of you.

- 13.49 Available at Amazon

The next time you're on a virtual date, pull out this fun journal that will help you get to know your partner better. It's an easy way to connect, laugh, and enjoy each other's time despite being apart.

- 99.00 Available at Uncommon Goods

These picture frames display a photo and light up whenever you touch it to signal your partner that you're thinking of them. You can't go wrong with this thoughtful piece of decor.

- 17.00 Available at Etsy

If you want to keep it simple and sweet, an illustrated portrait keychain is the perfect way to go. Any digital photo of you and your boo can be hand drawn and painted onto a keychain you can carry with you wherever you go.

- 15.67 Available at Etsy

A customizable picture frame will look great on your significant other's nightstand. You can get whatever sweet message you want on it and choose from a range of swirly and block fonts.

- 39.99 Available at Amazon

This casting kit is the gift that keeps on giving—a creative and fun craft to do the next time you're together, plus a souvenir to take home to remind you of your favorite time together.

- 69.99 Available at Amazon

Long-distance relationships mean lots of FaceTime dates. This pillow will make you feel comfortable during those long, late night phone sessions with your loved one.

- 41.89 Available at Etsy

This personalized jigsaw puzzle is an adorable representation of your relationship. It connects two locations, and you can get any text printed above so you can both hang it in your home as a slight nod to your love for one another.

- 161.10 Available at Casper

This weighted blanket will keep you and your loved one cozy until the next time you see each other. It's available in three different weights and colors, so you can customize it to your partner's liking.

- $68 Available at Minted

Compile all of your favorite photos of one another and create this heart-shaped collage. The frame can be customized by color, size, and molding so it'll fit any aesthetic, making the perfect addition to your lover's home.

- $60 Available at Casetify

Whether you want to write an endearing message, add a memorable photo, or create a beautiful design, this customizable phone case allows you to get creative. It's available in multiple iPhone models, and the possibilities for artwork are endless.