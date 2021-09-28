22 Latinx-Owned Makeup Brands To Support Right Now
As consumers, we have the power to uplift marginalized and underrepresented communities through our shopping habits. While it’s important to do this year round, Latinx Heritage Month is a good opportunity to take stock of the ways we can support businesses with Latin American roots.
One particularly exciting area is in the realm of makeup. Beauty is a strong part of Latinx cultures, with many practices, ingredients and rituals passed down from generation to generation.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 22 Latinx-owned makeup brands and highlighted a product from each to try out (though of course we encourage you to check out all of their offerings).
