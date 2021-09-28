22 Latinx-Owned Makeup Brands To Support Right Now

(Photo: HuffPost)

As consumers, we have the power to uplift marginalized and underrepresented communities through our shopping habits. While it’s important to do this year round, Latinx Heritage Month is a good opportunity to take stock of the ways we can support businesses with Latin American roots.

One particularly exciting area is in the realm of makeup. Beauty is a strong part of Latinx cultures, with many practices, ingredients and rituals passed down from generation to generation.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 22 Latinx-owned makeup brands and highlighted a product from each to try out (though of course we encourage you to check out all of their offerings).

