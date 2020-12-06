22 taken to hospital following traffic accident on Jurong Island

The accident saw 21 bus passengers – believed to be migrant workers – and the car's 42-year-old driver conveyed to three hospitals. (PHOTOS: Facebook / ROADS.sg)

SINGAPORE — A traffic accident involving a bus and a car that took place on Jurong Island on Sunday (6 December) morning led to 22 people being taken to hospital.

According to a Straits Times (ST) report, 21 bus passengers – believed to be migrant workers – and the car’s 42-year-old driver were conveyed to three hospitals following the incident, which occurred at around 7am at the end of Jurong Island Highway.

Videos and images of the accident scene posted on social media showed the front end of the car severely damaged, while the bus was seen lying on its side on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the injured parties were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital. Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

