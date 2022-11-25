22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Nov. 19-25)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

My dad was calling the cat bad so my mom said, "She's not meant to be good. She's meant to look beautiful." — Ali (@eIfcup) November 23, 2022

so-called free thinkers when they see their pet doing a big stretch pic.twitter.com/6tg0UWXmv6 — lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) November 20, 2022

Cats are so good. There’s just a little guy in my house! We hug! We don’t speak the same language! We’re best friends! He bites me! I make up little songs about him! He doesn’t know my name! We fall asleep next to each other! — Arkady (@ArkadyKoshka) November 21, 2022

Everyone after eating Thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/7pq5Oz8tUN — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) November 24, 2022

highly recommend owning a cat because it makes dealing with every negative emotion a little bit easier. it’s difficult to feel the full weight of crushing reality when a little freak is doing olympic laps around your home after taking a loud shit — Keifer (@DannyVegito) November 20, 2022

Now THIS is what a dog should look like pic.twitter.com/ITEErO8cHY — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) November 24, 2022

boyfriend is out hunting (picking up food order) while I am domesticating wild beasts (giving cat little kisses) — Dr. Sanjana Curtis! 🦦 (@sanjanacurtis) November 20, 2022

he’s looking at me like I’M weird for NOT being in the cabinet #sammypic.twitter.com/MzoNSd9SYZ — Imani Gandied Yams🍂 @angryblacklady@mstdn.social (@AngryBlackLady) November 22, 2022

this is the cat pic.twitter.com/oNMwujENEu — cait (@punished_cait) November 19, 2022

Imagine if we didn't have cats and you could only see them in zoos. We'd go and be like "OMG there were these micropanthers in all different colors and they're beautiful and why can't I have one😭" But we DO get to have them and it's amazing! That's what I'm thankful for today. — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) November 24, 2022

i swear to god. if one of you doesn’t go get fishtopher…https://t.co/fpr71yOUL2pic.twitter.com/k6lLRoquCg — Molly Clarke (@mollyaclarke) November 24, 2022

there are only two options. for me today



1. be so good. and hope my politeness is eventually rewarded. with food

2. be a menace. and take every opportunity i have. to steal the food — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) November 24, 2022

The cat is:

a) expressing interest in broadcast journalism

b) hates news and wants this all to end pic.twitter.com/xODvmnLZXs — Pamella (@pamellalah) November 23, 2022

On my flight today I woke up from a nap & an attendant was walking down the aisle holding a pug, saying “we found this pug. Whose pug is this??” And for 3 hours we all just took turns holding the mystery pug until a verrrry stoned man in the last row woke up & was like “Roscoe?!” — Laura Peek at Helium Indy Dec 10-11 (@laurapeek_) November 19, 2022

i tune into the dog show every year to see this beautiful lil freak pic.twitter.com/rCZTrZ5jH7 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) November 24, 2022

Charlotte refuses to accept that she’s not allowed on my aunt and uncle’s couch and keeps half-standing on it looking at us wistfully. pic.twitter.com/tlQFlu0pWC — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) November 24, 2022

This is Basil. He finally found the perfect stick today. Wanted to tell you about it as a reminder to never give up on your dreams. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/y7ylvC2UhR — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 23, 2022

tryptophan hit different pic.twitter.com/FhmqvzHRbh — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 25, 2022

Somebody just got busted, big time. pic.twitter.com/ugTXL6RcPf — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) November 24, 2022

