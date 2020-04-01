22 Family Friendly Movies Available to Stream on HBO From ‘Shazam’ to ‘Lego Movie 2’ (Photos)

Stuck at home and in need of something to watch that your whole family can enjoy together? Let TheWrap help by highlighting family friendly movies that are available to stream, right now, on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” to superhero movies like “Shazam!,” and classics like “The Mighty Ducks,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Big,” there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home.

Big (1988)

“Big” is a fantasy comedy film directed by the late Penny Marshall, and stars Tom Hanks as Adult Josh Baskin, a young boy who makes a wish “to be big” and is then aged to adulthood overnight.

The Little Rascals (1994)

The original “Little Rascals” was a series of short films from the 1930s featuring the antics of small children. This 1994 children’s movie keeps the nostalgic feeling of the original as it follows the exploits of Spanky, Alfalfa, and whole lovable gang.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” is a big-screen adaptation of the popular Cartoon Network series in which the titular adolescents do everything they can to make it — where else? — onto the big screen.

Little (2019)

“Little” is a funny, surprisingly heartfelt film, embedded in traditional themes and amplified by the talented Marsai Martin, who reminds us that she and other youth like her aren’t just adorable — they’ve got boss mentalities that cannot and should not be ignored.

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games (2014)

All the alphas in the packs set aside their differences for some friendly competition. When an unexpected accident puts many of the pack’s star alpha wolves out of commission, a new team is assembled that includes forest friends not in the pack.

Shazam! (2019)

“Shazam” follows foster child Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is chosen as “Champion of Eternity” by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou) and granted the ability to transform into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi). With the help of his foster brother and superhero fanatic Freddy (Grazer), Billy learns to master his powers and takes them out for a joyride but is forced to get serious when his powers attract the interest of the twisted industrialist Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The third and final installment in the original “Chronicles of Narnia,” upon returning to Narnia to join Prince Caspian for a voyage on the majestic royal vessel known as The Dawn Treader, Lucy, Edmund, and their cousin Eustace encounter merfolk, dragons, dwarves, and a wandering band of lost warriors.

The Last Unicorn (1982)

A brave unicorn and a magician fight an evil king who is obsessed with attempting to capture the world’s unicorns.

Rio (2011)

Blu, a domesticated male Spix’s macaw who is taken to Rio de Janeiro to mate with a free-spirited female Spix’s macaw, Jewel. The two eventually fall in love, and together they have to escape from being smuggled by Nigel, a cockatoo.

The Mighty Ducks (1994)

Emilio Estevez stars as a Minneapolis lawyer who is sentenced to community service for a drunk-driving conviction, and he begins coaching a pee-wee league hockey team made up of misfits and delinquents. Haunted by past shortcomings while on the ice, he tries to coach teamwork on the way to the cup.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The sequel expands on the original’s premise, adding new worlds and characters to the growing Lego universe, while also crafting a story that is timely, inventive, hilarious and perfect for all ages.

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The latest chapter of the penguin tale returns to Antarctica, reuniting us with the world’s most famous tap-dancing penguin, Mumble the love of his life, Gloria, and their old friends Ramon and Lovelace. Mumble and Gloria now have a son of their own, Erik, who is struggling to find his own particular talents in the colony.

Madagascar (2005)

The animation is stunning and the stylized renderings of zoo animals are friendly-looking, the manic story feels like a bunch of one-liners strung together, peppered with bathroom humor. The jokes come courtesy of comic voice talents Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Schwimmer and Sacha Baron Cohen. The highlight is a song and dance sequence done by lemurs, where Cohen is king.

Babe (1995)

Ugly cry-smiling when James Cromwell says “that’ll do, pig” doesn’t boost antibodies, but if does make you feel damn good.

Anastasia (1997)

The animated film stars Meg Ryan and centers around an eighteen-year-old amnesiac orphan named Anya who, in hopes of finding some trace of her family, sides with con men who wish to take advantage of her likeness to the Grand Duchess.

Mr. Popper’s Penguin’s (2011)

Jim Carrey stars in the film, which follows a high-powered New York businessman who inherits six penguins. The lovable creatures proceed to disrupt his personal and professional life, and in the process, teach him the importance of family and friendship.

Mr. Magoo (1997)

Based on the bumbling near-sighted animated character starring the late Leslie Nielsen, Magoo is a millionaire who refuses to admit that he needs glasses. After accidentally becoming the target in an international manhunt, Magoo continually escapes mishaps by inches.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Starring the late Robin Williams as a down-on-his-luck actor still stinging from a divorce who pretends to be a Scottish nanny in order to spend more time with his kids.

Puss in Boots (2011)

Long before he even met Shrek, the notorious fighter, lover and outlaw Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) becomes a hero when he sets off on an adventure with the tough and street smart Kitty Softpaws and the mastermind Humpty Dumpty to save his town.

The Land Before Time (1988)

This animated classic from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas centers on a group of young dinosaurs – Littlefoot, Cera, Spike, Ducky and Petrie – who find themselves depending on each other to reach the Great Valley.

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

On his birthday, Omri is given several simple gifts, including an old wooden cupboard and a small plastic figurine of a Native American man. When he locks the toy inside the cabinet it magically comes to life as a tiny, cagey warrior named Little Bear.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. Based on the popular Nancy Drew books.

