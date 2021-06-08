22 Die in ‘Mock Oxygen Drill’ in Agra Hospital, Probe Ordered

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has ordered a probe into allegations that a private hospital in Agra turned off oxygen supply during an alleged mock drill, leading to the death of 22 patients.

The owner of the prominent private hospital in Agra was caught on camera reportedly saying that on the morning of 27 April he had snapped the oxygen supply of critical patients for five minutes to "experiment who would survive."

Twenty two of those critical patients, both in COVID and non-COVID wards, had passed away.

"“We were told that even the Chief Minister cannot get oxygen, so start discharging patients. Modi Nagar is dry. We started counselling families. Some were willing to listen but the others said they would not leave. I said ok let’s do a mock drill. We will find out who will die and who will survive. So we did that at 7 am. A mock drill was done. No one knows. Then we identified 22 patients. We realised they would die. This was done for 5 minutes. They started turning blue.”" - Arinjay Jain, Owner of Paras Hospital, as quoted by NDTV from the 1.5 minute audio clip which has now gone viral.

After the video clip from 28 April went viral, Jain said his statement was being misconstrued. He said, “We too had received instructions from the administration for judicious and rational use of oxygen. In the third week of April, we categorised our patients into those who were on high flow and those on low flow (of oxygen)."

A report by the NDTV further quoted Jain saying, “We had to find out the oxygen dependency of the patients to understand how we can handle the situation if there is an oxygen shortage or if the supply gets over... Mock drill means taking stock of the situation before facing an issue, to understand how to work in emergency. We had categorised the patients...We categorised COVID patients to see which patient needs how much oxygen... Mock drill does not mean switching off a patient's oxygen. We did not switch off oxygen. I did not clearly say so in the video. I said a mock drill was done at 7 am. In this, 22 patients were segregated.”

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Condemn the Incident

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a severe shortage of both oxygen and humanity under the BJP rule.” He also offered his condolences to the families of those who died allegedly due to the oxygen shortage.

भाजपा शासन में ऑक्सीजन व मानवता दोनों की भारी कमी है।

इस ख़तरनाक अपराध के ज़िम्मेदार सभी लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ तुरंत कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए।



दुख की इस घड़ी में मृतकों के परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/CYoBB0mJWe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 8, 2021

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tweeted about the incident.

PM: “मैंने ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं होने दी”



CM: "ऑक्सीजन की कोई कमी नहीं। कमी की अफवाह फैलाने वालों की संपत्ति जब्त होगी।"



मंत्री: “मरीजों को जरूरत भर ऑक्सीजन दें। ज्यादा ऑक्सीजन न दें।”



आगरा अस्पताल: "ऑक्सीजन खत्म थी। 22 मरीजों की ऑक्सीजन बंद करके मॉकड्रिल की।"



ज़िम्मेदार कौन? pic.twitter.com/DbiqtILE27 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 8, 2021

