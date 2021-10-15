After 22-Day Hunt, T-23 Tiger Captured by TN Forest Officials Near Nilgiris

After a 22-day hunt, T-23, the tiger that has reportedly killed four persons, was captured by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in the Nilgiris district on Friday, 15 October.

The Tamil Nadu forest officials along with Karnataka and Kerala forest officials were on a 22-day long hunt for the tiger.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

The tiger was reportedly spotted near Theppakadu region on Thursday night.

They spotted the tiger near Masinagudi-Theppakadu range last night. Though they had a clear shot at the tiger, they did not take it, as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules, which do not allow tranquilisation of wild animals after 6 pm.

The team, which consisted of over 100 forest officials, spotted the tiger again Friday noon in Mayar-Masinagudi-Singara forest. They darted the tiger and tranquillised him.

Chief Wild Life Warden, Shekhar Kumar Neeraj, said they are checking the health of the tiger before bringing him out.

