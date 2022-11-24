22 Brilliant Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Help You Ace Christmas Meal Prep

Georgia Lockstone
·2 min read
Snap up everything you need to sort out the legendary Christmas Day meal!
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

From peeling endless amounts of potatoes and parsnips to realising you don’t have an oven pan big enough for this year’s turkey, pulling the big Christmas Day meal together (or any festive hosting for that matter) is quite the feat.

And that’s before you’ve considered what you’re dishing up for dessert!

But this Black Friday, there are loads of savings to be made on handy time-saving gadgets and appliances like vegetable choppers and stand mixers, as well as hosting essentials like extra dinner sets and ovenware.

Plus, there are also deals to snap up on air fryers, slow cookers and woks to help you make the most of those leftovers in the lazy days between Christmas and New Year.

Here are some of the best deals that I’ve spotted, and will definitely be snapping up before the weekend.

Enjoy 25% off this gorgeous Le Creuset camembert dish
Enjoy 25% off this gorgeous Le Creuset camembert dish

John Lewis & Partners

Enjoy 25% off this gorgeous Le Creuset camembert dish

£31.50 (was £39.40) from John Lewis & Partners

This TikTok trending mandolin chopper has a 24% discount
This TikTok trending mandolin chopper has a 24% discount

Amazon

This TikTok trending mandolin chopper has a 24% discount

£21.24 (was £27.99) from Amazon

Make a 34% saving on this pair of salt and pepper mills
Make a 34% saving on this pair of salt and pepper mills

Amazon

Make a 34% saving on this pair of salt and pepper mills

£14.49 (was £21.99) from Amazon

Enjoy a 30% saving on this Sophie Conran 12-piece dinner set
Enjoy a 30% saving on this Sophie Conran 12-piece dinner set

Dunelm

Enjoy a 30% saving on this Sophie Conran 12-piece dinner set

£105 (was £150) from Dunelm

There’s a massive 45% discount on this meat thermometer
There’s a massive 45% discount on this meat thermometer

Amazon

There’s a massive 45% discount on this meat thermometer

£12.60 (was £22.99) from Amazon

Make a 39% saving on this 6.5 litre slow cooker
Make a 39% saving on this 6.5 litre slow cooker

Amazon

Make a 39% saving on this 6.5 litre slow cooker

£45.99 (was £74.99) from Amazon

This large Tefal wok has a 30% saving
This large Tefal wok has a 30% saving

Dunelm

This large Tefal wok has a 30% saving

£30.80 (was £44) from Dunelm

Save a whopping £141 on this bestselling Kenwood stand mixer
Save a whopping £141 on this bestselling Kenwood stand mixer

Amazon

Save a whopping £141 on this bestselling Kenwood stand mixer

£69 (was £209.99) from Amazon

Get £24 off this set of induction frying pans and saucepans
Get £24 off this set of induction frying pans and saucepans

Amazon

Get £24 off this set of induction frying pans and saucepans

£46.49 (was £69.99) from Amazon

Save 30% on this mini bag sealer
Save 30% on this mini bag sealer

Amazon

Save 30% on this mini bag sealer

£11.19 (was £15.99) from Amazon

Make an 30% saving on this 6L pressure cooker
Make an 30% saving on this 6L pressure cooker

La Redoute

Make an 30% saving on this 6L pressure cooker

£70 (was £100) from La Redoute

There’s a 20% saving on this double hot plate
There’s a 20% saving on this double hot plate

Amazon

There’s a 20% saving on this double hot plate

£69.59 (was £86.99) from Amazon

Get 35% off this blue 5-piece ceramic ovenware set
Get 35% off this blue 5-piece ceramic ovenware set

La Redoute

Get 35% off this blue 5-piece ceramic ovenware set

£44.85 (was £69) from La Redoute

Make a 24% saving on this pair of silicone baking mats
Make a 24% saving on this pair of silicone baking mats

Amazon

Make a 24% saving on this pair of silicone baking mats

£9.87 (were £13.02) from Amazon

There’s a 34% discount on this Tefal blender
There’s a 34% discount on this Tefal blender

Amazon

There’s a 34% discount on this Tefal blender

£32.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon

Treat yourself to a 40% saving on this set of two Le Creuset oven dishes
Treat yourself to a 40% saving on this set of two Le Creuset oven dishes

John Lewis & Partners

Treat yourself to a 40% saving on this set of two Le Creuset oven dishes

£36 (were £50.40) from John Lewis & Partners

Make a 30% saving on this highly-rated large vegetable peeler
Make a 30% saving on this highly-rated large vegetable peeler

Amazon

Make a 30% saving on this highly-rated large vegetable peeler

£6.99 (was £10) from Amazon

There’s a £29 saving on this Braun hand blender
There’s a £29 saving on this Braun hand blender

Amazon

There’s a £29 saving on this Braun hand blender

£40.99 (was £69.99) from Amazon

Enjoy 39% off this bestselling ultra sharp kitchen knife
Enjoy 39% off this bestselling ultra sharp kitchen knife

Amazon

Enjoy 39% off this bestselling ultra sharp kitchen knife

£21.99 (was £25.99) from Amazon

Get a 33% discount on this OXO vegetable chopper
Get a 33% discount on this OXO vegetable chopper

Amazon

Get a 33% discount on this OXO vegetable chopper

£14.99 (was £22.50) from Amazon

Treat yourself to a 65% saving on this dessert maker
Treat yourself to a 65% saving on this dessert maker

La Redoute

Treat yourself to a 65% saving on this dessert maker

£59 (was £169) from La Redoute

Get 30% off this gorgeous gravy boat and stand
Get 30% off this gorgeous gravy boat and stand

Dunelm

Get 30% off this gorgeous gravy boat and stand

£28 (was £40) from Dunelm

