22 Brilliant Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Help You Ace Christmas Meal Prep

Snap up everything you need to sort out the legendary Christmas Day meal!

From peeling endless amounts of potatoes and parsnips to realising you don’t have an oven pan big enough for this year’s turkey, pulling the big Christmas Day meal together (or any festive hosting for that matter) is quite the feat.

And that’s before you’ve considered what you’re dishing up for dessert!

But this Black Friday, there are loads of savings to be made on handy time-saving gadgets and appliances like vegetable choppers and stand mixers, as well as hosting essentials like extra dinner sets and ovenware.

Plus, there are also deals to snap up on air fryers, slow cookers and woks to help you make the most of those leftovers in the lazy days between Christmas and New Year.

Here are some of the best deals that I’ve spotted, and will definitely be snapping up before the weekend.

Enjoy 25% off this gorgeous Le Creuset camembert dish

John Lewis & Partners

£31.50 (was £39.40) from John Lewis & Partners

This TikTok trending mandolin chopper has a 24% discount

Amazon

£21.24 (was £27.99) from Amazon

Make a 34% saving on this pair of salt and pepper mills

Amazon

£14.49 (was £21.99) from Amazon

Enjoy a 30% saving on this Sophie Conran 12-piece dinner set

Dunelm

£105 (was £150) from Dunelm

There’s a massive 45% discount on this meat thermometer

Amazon

£12.60 (was £22.99) from Amazon

Make a 39% saving on this 6.5 litre slow cooker

Amazon

£45.99 (was £74.99) from Amazon

This large Tefal wok has a 30% saving

Dunelm

£30.80 (was £44) from Dunelm

Save a whopping £141 on this bestselling Kenwood stand mixer

Amazon

£69 (was £209.99) from Amazon

Get £24 off this set of induction frying pans and saucepans

Amazon

£46.49 (was £69.99) from Amazon

Save 30% on this mini bag sealer

Amazon

£11.19 (was £15.99) from Amazon

Make an 30% saving on this 6L pressure cooker

La Redoute

£70 (was £100) from La Redoute

There’s a 20% saving on this double hot plate

Amazon

£69.59 (was £86.99) from Amazon

Get 35% off this blue 5-piece ceramic ovenware set

La Redoute

£44.85 (was £69) from La Redoute

Make a 24% saving on this pair of silicone baking mats

Amazon

£9.87 (were £13.02) from Amazon

There’s a 34% discount on this Tefal blender

Amazon

£32.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon

Treat yourself to a 40% saving on this set of two Le Creuset oven dishes

John Lewis & Partners

£36 (were £50.40) from John Lewis & Partners

Make a 30% saving on this highly-rated large vegetable peeler

Amazon

£6.99 (was £10) from Amazon

There’s a £29 saving on this Braun hand blender

Amazon

£40.99 (was £69.99) from Amazon

Enjoy 39% off this bestselling ultra sharp kitchen knife

Amazon

£21.99 (was £25.99) from Amazon

Get a 33% discount on this OXO vegetable chopper

Amazon

£14.99 (was £22.50) from Amazon

Treat yourself to a 65% saving on this dessert maker

La Redoute

£59 (was £169) from La Redoute

Get 30% off this gorgeous gravy boat and stand

Dunelm

£28 (was £40) from Dunelm

