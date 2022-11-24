22 Brilliant Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Help You Ace Christmas Meal Prep
Snap up everything you need to sort out the legendary Christmas Day meal!
From peeling endless amounts of potatoes and parsnips to realising you don’t have an oven pan big enough for this year’s turkey, pulling the big Christmas Day meal together (or any festive hosting for that matter) is quite the feat.
And that’s before you’ve considered what you’re dishing up for dessert!
But this Black Friday, there are loads of savings to be made on handy time-saving gadgets and appliances like vegetable choppers and stand mixers, as well as hosting essentials like extra dinner sets and ovenware.
Plus, there are also deals to snap up on air fryers, slow cookers and woks to help you make the most of those leftovers in the lazy days between Christmas and New Year.
Here are some of the best deals that I’ve spotted, and will definitely be snapping up before the weekend.
John Lewis & Partners
Enjoy 25% off this gorgeous Le Creuset camembert dish
£31.50 (was £39.40) from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
This TikTok trending mandolin chopper has a 24% discount
£21.24 (was £27.99) from Amazon
Amazon
Make a 34% saving on this pair of salt and pepper mills
£14.49 (was £21.99) from Amazon
Dunelm
Enjoy a 30% saving on this Sophie Conran 12-piece dinner set
Amazon
There’s a massive 45% discount on this meat thermometer
£12.60 (was £22.99) from Amazon
Amazon
Make a 39% saving on this 6.5 litre slow cooker
£45.99 (was £74.99) from Amazon
Dunelm
This large Tefal wok has a 30% saving
Amazon
Save a whopping £141 on this bestselling Kenwood stand mixer
Amazon
Get £24 off this set of induction frying pans and saucepans
£46.49 (was £69.99) from Amazon
Amazon
Save 30% on this mini bag sealer
£11.19 (was £15.99) from Amazon
La Redoute
Make an 30% saving on this 6L pressure cooker
£70 (was £100) from La Redoute
Amazon
There’s a 20% saving on this double hot plate
£69.59 (was £86.99) from Amazon
La Redoute
Get 35% off this blue 5-piece ceramic ovenware set
£44.85 (was £69) from La Redoute
Amazon
Make a 24% saving on this pair of silicone baking mats
£9.87 (were £13.02) from Amazon
Amazon
There’s a 34% discount on this Tefal blender
£32.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
Treat yourself to a 40% saving on this set of two Le Creuset oven dishes
£36 (were £50.40) from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Make a 30% saving on this highly-rated large vegetable peeler
Amazon
There’s a £29 saving on this Braun hand blender
£40.99 (was £69.99) from Amazon
Amazon
Enjoy 39% off this bestselling ultra sharp kitchen knife
£21.99 (was £25.99) from Amazon
Amazon
Get a 33% discount on this OXO vegetable chopper
£14.99 (was £22.50) from Amazon
La Redoute
Treat yourself to a 65% saving on this dessert maker
£59 (was £169) from La Redoute
Dunelm
Get 30% off this gorgeous gravy boat and stand
