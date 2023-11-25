The 22 best places to do your Christmas shopping this year

'We work across all sorts of categories selling what we love', says Victoria Suffield, owner of lifestyle shop The Hambledon in Winchester - John Nguyen

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – but it can also be the most stressful. With multiple gifts to buy and a packed social calendar to contend with, Christmas shopping can feel like a drag.

It’s all too easy to let certain online superstores do the hard work for you, resulting in run-of-the-mill gifts that don’t exactly scream “especially for you” when unwrapped on the big day.

Find something unique for each loved one on your list this year

Instead, we’ve scoured the UK for the best destinations to do your Christmas shopping, whether you’re looking for charming independent boutiques or iconic department stores with mega-displays.

It goes without saying that every single place on the list has great gifts to offer, but they also have something more, be it epic Christmas decorations, an abundance of Christmas spirit or a plethora of festive events to enjoy alongside your shopping.

With just 30 days to go, it’s time to get ready, set, shop…

Best for stocking fillers

Choosing Keeping, Covent Garden

Anyone who has stepped inside Choosing Keeping can attest to its wonderfully nostalgic atmosphere. Packed full of beautiful stationery, art supplies, desk-top accessories and decorations, all of its products are sourced from small European family businesses.

“We want to delight our customers and surprise them with small items that they’ve never seen before,” says owner Julia Jeuvell. The Christmas window alone is worth a visit and this year features characters inspired by a 1930s German Christmas.

best places christmas shopping united kingdom 2023

'We want to delight our customers and surprise them with small items that they’ve never seen before,' says owner Julia Jeuvell of Choosing Keeping

21 Tower St, WC2H 9NS | choosingkeeping.com

Best department store

Selfridges in London, Birmingham and Manchester

Seeking a (sleigh) bells-and-whistles Christmas shopping experience? Head to one of Selfridges’ four UK locations. The department store goes all in at Christmas, with live DJs to soundtrack your shop, plentiful opportunities to meet Santa and even a special Christmas Spectacle involving elves, dancers, a choir and confetti cannons.

The London store is always a gifting go-to for influencer Kavita Mehta: “I love its trustworthy curation of brands, from Chanel to Caramel – and the toy section is amazing for kids of all ages.”

selfridges.com

Best town for independents

Penzance, Cornwall

Bianca Fincham, founder of Fincham Communications, spends Christmas at her home in Newlyn and does all her gift shopping locally in Penzance. “I like Causewayhead and Chapel Street because all the shops are independent and really thriving,” she says. “There are a few art galleries and antique furniture shops such as Daphne’s and Lay’s Auctioneers, which are great for thoughtful gifts.” Also recommended are Pure Nuff Stuff for natural beauty, Zennor Wild for locally-grown flowers and wreaths, Hobbs The Kitchen Shop and SevenStones.

Best luxury treats

Fortnum & Mason, Piccadilly

“Is there anywhere more Christmassy than F&M?” asks Emily Campbell, founder of nightwear brand If Only If. “I love that it feels entirely special while being completely inviting to every shopper that steps inside – bustling with warm energy, gold-embossed tins and perfectly-packaged goodies.” The store will run various festive food and crafting masterclasses in the run-up to Christmas, head to the events section of the website for more information.

best places christmas shopping united kingdom 2023

Fortnum & Mason: 'Gold-embossed tins and perfectly-packaged goodies'

181 Piccadilly, St James’s, W1A 1ER | fortnumandmason.com

Best gifts for the home

Style Your Spaces, Edinburgh

Interior designer Katie Strickland opened Style Your Spaces in 2022. “I wanted it to feel like you are walking into my living room, with cosy lighting and a carefully-curated collection of handmade homewares for sale,” she says. Alongside beautiful Christmas bits, there’s a wealth of ceramics, tableware and textiles to choose from, all created by skilled makers and small brands you won’t find elsewhere in the city. Plus, every gift can be artfully hand-wrapped by the team.

Every gift can be artfully hand-wrapped by the team at Style Your Spaces

6A Howe St, EH3 6TD | styleyourspaces.co.uk

Best for picture-perfect shopping

Broadway, Cotswolds

If you want to feel like you’re shopping on the set of a Nancy Meyers movie, head to the Cotswolds, says Instagram influencer Josie Fear (@josieldn) who moved to the AONB mid-lockdown.

“There are plenty of picturesque villages that look like something straight out of The Holiday but one of my favourites is Broadway. The high street glitters with Christmas lights and has plenty of great spots to grab a warm mince pie and locally-made treats, like the Broadway Deli. There are lots of independent boutiques with one-of-a-kind gifts to offer, and for foodies there’s The Cotswold Chocolate Company.”

Best online experience

VCHRISTMAS

We’re all guilty of resorting to for-the-sake-of-it presents because we feel giving something is better than nothing. But Virginia Chadwyck-Healey wants to change that. Her annual VCHRISTMAS initiative helps shoppers discover smaller brands with transparent ethics and sustainability practices by offering three days of exclusive discounts from Dec 1-3. This year, 28 brands including AllBirds, Bamford and Beulah are taking part. “Buy fewer, better gifts and reduce the waste – of money, time and unwanted gifts,” she says.

Best one-stop shop

The Hambledon, Winchester

A department store but not as you know it, The Hambledon was opened by owner Victoria Suffield in 1999. Put simply, it only sells the good stuff, from fashion and homewares, to books, beauty and kids items – and, of course, a Christmas shop for decorations.

“It’s hard to describe what we do (‘department store’ conjures images of toasters and towels) but we work across all sorts of categories selling what we love,” explains Victoria. “We’re proud of what we do.” If you can only bear to brave one shop this Christmas, make it this one.

Victoria Suffield, owner of The Hambledon - John Nguyen

best places christmas shopping united kingdom 2023

10 The Square, SO23 9ES | thehambledon.com

Best Christmas markets

Manchester

Manchester is home to nine spectacular Christmas markets this year, all running until Dec 21. Centered around the pop-up Winter Gardens in Piccadilly, the various sites run from Cathedral Gardens (where there’s also an ice rink) down to St Peter’s Square, where you’ll find an enchanting light display.

“The markets are always great for gifting and food and drink,” says designer and Manchester-native Sarah Hughes. “I love the stalls at New Cathedral Street, where you can combine market shopping with a great selection of high street and designer stores.”

Best for gardeners

Petersham Nurseries, Richmond-upon-Thames

More than a traditional nursery, Petersham is the perfect place to pick up plants, garden accessories, beautiful homeware and decorations and also grab a bite amidst its enchanting setting.

“Petersham is my idea of Christmas perfection,” says designer Savannah Miller, founder of Savannah Miller Bridal and Vivere, who even had her wedding reception there. “Wandering around with crisp, frosty gravel underfoot to the welcoming arms of their cafe and restaurant is exactly how I imagine heaven to be.”

Church Lane, Petersham Rd, TW10 7AB | petershamnurseries.com

Best for pre-loved gifts

Oxfam Superstore, Oxford

Striving to give more sustainably this Christmas? Head to Oxfam Superstore, an emporium of second-hand wonders, from furniture to fashion, highly recommended by stylist and sustainability advocate Danielle Copperman Sersoub.

“It’s a large warehouse all on one floor, making it really easy to navigate and it’s really well organised,” she says. “Some of the most exclusive high-end brands and vintage pieces make their way there.” She suggests setting an afternoon aside: “This isn’t a quick shop. Take time to browse fully – that may mean running a few rounds of the shop floor.”

Oxford Business Park, Alec Issigonis Way, OX4 2JZ

Best christmas windows

Fenwick, Newcastle

Fenwick’s flagship store has so much more to offer than purely its window displays, but its creativity in this department is particularly notable (see this year’s Narnia-themed window). “There’s no Christmas without Fenwick’s Christmas window – it’s absolutely magical and everyone waits for the big reveal each year,” says Instagram influencer Renia Jaz (@venswifestyle), who lives in the city.

This year’s Narnia-themed window at Fenwick, Newcastle

“It’s a perfect place to buy beautiful Christmas ornaments and find amazing gifts, from stocking fillers to something more personal.” There are plentiful festive events at the store – from tea with Santa to the Christmas Cinema, which screens Yuletide classics complete with complimentary treats.

39 Northumberland St, NE1 7AS | fenwick.co.uk

Best for book lovers

Topping & Company Booksellers, Ely and Bath

Books are one of the greatest gifts you can give so buying them should be an experience. Enter Topping & Co, one of the UK’s finest independent booksellers. For Ova Ceren, who reviews books for her Instagram audience of more than 280k (@excusemyreading), the Ely branch is catnip: “The warm ambiance and the variety of signed books make it my go-to choice for finding unique and thoughtful gifts for fellow book lovers.”

For Amy Buckle of Amy’s Bookshelf (@amysbookshelf), it’s the majestic Bath store that gets her vote. “The shop is run by people who clearly love to read, so help is at hand if you need to find the perfect present.”

9 High St, Ely & York St, Bath | toppingbooks.co.uk

Best for on-the-go gifts

Tebay Services, Cumbria

Driving home for Christmas? You’re very lucky if your journey takes you along the M6 and passes Tebay, the UK’s first independently-owned motorway services. Far from a run-of-the-mill stop-off, Tebay boasts not only a restaurant serving fresh local produce but a farm shop selling the finest foods, crafts and clothes from a community of 80 farmers and makers within 30 miles.

“We want to share something different; food, drink and gifts you can’t get just anywhere,” says Sarah Dunning, the chief executive of Westmorland, the family-run company that owns Tebay.

M6, Tebay | tebayservices.com

Best for a family day out

Brighton and Hove

Brighton’s always a great destination for families, but especially at Christmas. For gift shopping, creative consultant and Instagram influencer Alexis Foreman (@alexisforeman) heads to North Laine for independent shops, “specifically Kensington Gardens – I think it’s pretty endearing any time of year and it looks lovely with the Christmas lights up”, and the newer Hanningtons area for more mainstream offerings.

There’s an abundance of choice for family-friendly eating too. Afterwards, you can skate at the Royal Pavilion or drive over to Wakehurst’s Glow Wild light trail, and, on Dec 21, enjoy Burning the Clocks, an annual lantern parade to mark the winter solstice.

Best for beauty fanatics

Sephora, Westfield London

The US beauty mecca Sephora opened its first UK store to much fanfare in March and has fast become a destination for beauty fans countrywide.

“It’s truly a beauty lover’s playground – you can swatch, spritz and try products to your heart’s content and there’s a range of exclusive brands you can’t get elsewhere,” says beauty journalist Lucy Partington. “The staff are always so willing to help – but never pushy – and knowledgeable, which is super helpful if you’re not 100 per cent sure about what to buy for yourself or for somebody else.”

Ariel Way, W12 7GF | sephora.co.uk

Best for foodie gifts

The Newt in Somerset, Bruton

One of the world’s best hotels, The Newt, is also an excellent destination for gift shopping, with an on-site farm and homeware shop, as well as an abundant online store. Foodies are particularly well catered for. “This year’s range has everything from Somerset cheese to estate preserves, butchery meats and cases of wine; all the delicious things needed to take the stress out of festive hosting and gifting,” says Alan Stewart, The Newt’s head of food.

You’ll also find hampers, artisan ceramics and tableware, as well as beautiful books and gifts for children. A Christmas market is held Dec 9-10 that showcases the South West’s most talented makers and producers, as well as a chance for little ones to meet St Nick.

Hadspen, BA7 7NG | thenewtinsomerset.com

One of the world’s best hotels, The Newt, also has an excellent shop

Best for high-street shopping

Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms

Not technically a high street, but London’s newest retail mecca is a hub of great stores, from Zara, LEGO and Jo Malone, to smaller brands like ME+EM, Jigsaw and Le Labo – a high street on overdrive, and the perfect destination for all your gift-shopping needs.

Plus, there’s a wealth of festive experiences happening there, from the Glide riverside ice rink, to Christmas markets and even the chance to Hurry Up The Chimney, where you can ascend 109 metres up one of the iconic chimneys in a glass elevator to take in the panoramic view at the top.

Circus Road West, SW11 8DD | batterseapowerstation.co.uk

Best Christmas lights display

Bents Garden & Home, Warrington

Recently voted Destination Garden Centre of The Year, Bents really puts the work in at Christmas. The creative and visual team, headed by Rachel Bent, spend a year sourcing and planning the numerous epic displays ahead of their unveiling in mid-October, and visiting them is an annual tradition for many in the north-west. With stress-free late-night shopping, gifts for all the family and an epic winter food market also on offer, Bents will have you snapping and shopping full of Christmas cheer.

Bents Garden & Home really puts the work in at Christmas

Warrington Road, Glazebury, WA3 5NT | bents.co.uk

Best for Christmas-on-sea

Addington Street, Ramsgate

There’s something delightful about Christmas shopping at the seaside. Sarah Tomczak, the editor-in-chief of Red magazine, lives in Ramsgate and heads to Addington Street for all her gifting needs.

“This charming little street looks out over the sea at one end and is a treasure trove of independent shops,” she says. “Buy books and stocking trinkets for kids at Tales On Moon Lane, feel-good original art from Margo McDaid, vintage homewares from Albie & Pearl, pre-loved designer clothes and Loel jewellery from Positive Retail, gifts for just about anyone from No 36 by SP, and niche records from VinylHead.”

Best for kids gifts

My Small World Toy Store, Bath

There’s an overwhelming amount of choice (and tat) out there for kids. So somewhere like My Small World is a lifesaver with its thoughtfully selected items. Filled to the brim with the most beautiful toys, games and books, it’s where “children are awestruck and grown-ups remember the thrill of stepping into the toyshops of their childhoods,” says owner Dawn Burden.

St Lawrence Street, BA1 1AN | mysmallworld.co.uk

My Small World is a lifesaver for children's gifts - Joe Short

Best for style devotees

Coggles, Alderley Edge

With over 200 men’s and women’s designers on offer, independent boutique Coggles is one of the UK’s best destinations for fashion lovers. The store in leafy Alderley Edge is packed with pieces from brands including Anine Bing, Ganni, Sleeper and New Balance. “Our clients enjoy shopping with us because of the personable experience the team provides in-store,” says manager Oliver Davies-Bailey.

52 London Road, SK9 7EF | coggles.com

