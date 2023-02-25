With 22.5% CAGR, Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size to Reach USD 17.41 Billion by 2029

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market value is expected to reach USD 17.41 Billion by 2029, growing at 22.25% a CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029. The digitally printed wallpaper industry is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow till USD 17.41 Billion by 2029, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.25%, During Forecast Period [2023 to 2029]. The increase in in urbanization and growing construction activities is driving the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market. Moreover, the increasing growth in commercial and marketing sectors is also expected to drive the growth for digitally printed wallpaper in the near future.

The digitally printed wallpaper market has experienced several recent developments, including:

  • Increased demand for customized wallpaper: With the advancements in digital printing technology, it has become easier and more cost-effective to produce customized wallpaper designs. This has led to an increase in demand for personalized wallpaper, which has helped to boost the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market.

  • Growing popularity of eco-friendly wallpaper: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, including the materials used in their home decor. This has led to a rise in demand for eco-friendly wallpaper made from sustainable materials such as recycled paper and non-toxic inks.

Market Drivers
The surge in development 0f wallpapers with better durability & aesthetics is predictable to drive the global digitally printed wallpaper industry growth during this forecast period. As compared to interior paint these wallpapers enhance the aesthetic appeal of walls and they are more economical. The growing demand for better aesthetics, especially in residential construction will positively influence the market growth. Robustness of digitally printed wallpaper is much higher as compared to conventional paintings. For example, vinyl-based wallpapers offer stain-resistance, easy maintenance and durability.

Also, the surge in use of personal photos as wallpaper to decorate homes which expected to propel the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth during this forecast period. The growing luxury homes and focus on interior decorations will create the opportunities the digitally printed wallpaper industry growth in near future.

Market Restraints
The surge in availability of substitute products like paint & coating is a major restraining factor faced which may hamper the global digitally printed wallpaper industry growth. Many paint and coating manufacturers are producing environment friendly, corrosion resistant, heat resistant, and water-resistant products. Further, the introduction of innovative technologies and tough competition among paint & coating manufacturers may hinder the growth of global digitally printed wallpaper market.

Market Segmentation
The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is segmented into technology type such as Inkjet, and Electro-photography, by paper type such as Coated Paper, Nonwoven, Vinyl, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Residential, Commercial, and Automotive & Transportation.


Report Attribute

Details

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size value in 2022

USD 2.90 billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 17.41 billion

Market Growth rate

CAGR of 22.25% from 2023 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2022

Historical data

2018 - 2020

Forecast period

2023 - 2029

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends

Segments covered

By Printing Technology; Substrate; End-User Industry and By Region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Key companies profiled

A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany), Muraspec Group (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), MX Display (UK), 4Walls (US) Flavor Paper (US), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), Hollywood Monster (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US).

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.


Companies Covered in Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Report:

  • A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany),

  • Muraspec Group (UK),

  • Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG(Germany),

  • MX Display (UK),

  • 4Walls (US)

  • Flavor Paper (US),

  • The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK),

  • Hollywood Monster (UK),

  • Great Wall Custom Coverings (US).

The digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific.

Digitally printed wallpaper is offered throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the digitally printed wallpaper industry. Rising industrialization in Indonesia, China, and India is driving up demand for digitally printed wallpapers in the residential and non-residential construction sectors. Furthermore, demand for vinyl-based wallpapers is likely to grow in the near future as living standards rise and demand for new houses rises.

Due to the use of non-contact printing, digitally printed wallpaper technologies provide designers with a wider range of substrate options. This eliminates the image distortion that occurs during the analog process.

Report Benefits

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market leaders.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Industry Developments

  • In October 2019, Muraspec Wallcoverings launched three new wallcovering designs Tweed, Sorrento, and Novaro.

  • In September 2019, Muraspec launched two new wallcovering designs Herringbone and Accor, made from specialty inks for the luxury segment

  • In January 2019, the Meraspec Group launched new wallcovering collection Cantari. The company is adopting new product development as a growth strategy to strengthen its product portfolio and attract more customers

Key Market Segments: Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

By Printing Technology

  • Inkjet

  • Electrophotography

By Substrate

  • Nonwoven

  • Vinyl

  • Paper

By End-User Industry

  • Non-Residential

  • Residential

  • Automotive & Transportation

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • MEA

  • Latin America

Frequently Asked Questions:

  1. What is the estimated value of the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market?

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market was estimated to be valued at $2.90 billion in 2022.

  1. What is the growth rate of the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market?

The growth rate of the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is 22.25%, with an estimated value of $17.41 billion by 2029.

  1. What is the forecasted size of the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market?

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is estimated to be worth $17.41 billion by 2029.

  1. Which region accounted for the largest digitally printed wallpaper market share?

Asia Pacific dominated the market for digitally printed wallpaper and accounted for the largest revenue share

    BAE Systems, the UK's biggest engineering company, has enjoyed a record year for new orders as western governments stepped up defence spending in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.. Britain's premier defence contractor saw a record order intake of £37.1bn - taking its order backlog to £58.9bn. BAE, whose current work includes building type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy, making electronic warfare systems for the F-35 jet fighter and making the Beowulf unarmoured all-terrain vehicle for the US Army, said it was expecting order growth this year to be better still.