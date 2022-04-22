22/04/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the securities of Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on April 13, 2022 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on August 10, 2021. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a change of business and/or a reverse takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

___________________________________

HYLANDS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ("HIH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated March 29, 2022, effective at the open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on April 06, 2022.

________________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt:

Prior to and in connection with the listing of Regency Silver Corp.'s (the "Company") common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company's Amended and Restated Long Form Prospectus, dated March 16, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 17, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus.

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

In connection with its listing on the Exchange, the Company will complete an offering of 13,019,300 shares at a price of $0.25 per share (the "Offering"), through its agent Research Capital Corporation (formerly, Mackie Research Capital Corporation) (the "Agent"). Gross proceeds raised in connection with the Offering will be $3,254,825.

The Agent will be paid a cash fee of $260,386 and issued 1,041,544 warrants (each, a "Warrant") pursuant to the Offering. Each Agent's Warrant will entitle the Agent to purchase one share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years.

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

62,672,668 common shares issued and outstanding upon

completion of the Offering Escrowed Shares: 17,750,001 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RSMX CUSIP Number: 75889D109

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 16, 2022, available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Bruce Bragagnolo Company Address: Suite 1100 - 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6C 3P1 Company Email Address: brucebrag@gmail.com

_______________________________________

ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated April 7, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective April 11, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 25, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Tuesday, April 26, 2022, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 26, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 27,360,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 7,360,000 common shares Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SCRS.P CUSIP Number: 851932103 Agent: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 2,000,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5

years from the date of the trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 7, 2022.

Company Contact: Carole Plante Company Address: 1111 St-Charles St. West, East Tower, Suite 1155 Longueuil, Quebec

J4K 5G4



Company Phone Number: (450) 677-2065 Company email: carole_plante@reuniongold.com

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated April 18, 2022, effective at the open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on April 20, 2022.

_____________________________________

22/04/ 22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Acquisition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition by the Company of the Mercedes Mine in Sonora, Mexico (the "Property") pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") among the Company, Premier Gold Mines Limited (the "Vendor") and Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox"). Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company will issue 24,730,000 shares to the Vendor and pay US$100,000,000 in order to complete the acquisition of the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

Disposition

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation relating to the disposition by the Company of an interest in the Property pursuant to a gold purchase agreement (the "Gold Purchase Agreement") with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"). Pursuant to the terms of the Gold Purchase Agreement, in return for a $37,500,000 advance payment, Sandstorm will have a right to purchase certain agreed amounts of gold produced from the Property at prices to be determined by reference to the spot gold price at the time of delivery.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Andrew Swarthout is a director of the Company and of Sandstorm and Erfan Kazemi director of the Company and Chief Financial Officer of Sandstorm.

For further information regarding the transactions, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 17, 2021, January 26, 2022, March 25, 2022, April 14, 2022 and April 21, 2022 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 423,555 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.18 per Share, in consideration of bonuses for past performances to certain employees pursuant to the resolution passed by the Company's board of directors on January 4, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the Shares are issued.

________________________________________

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") that closed on December 31, 2021, as announced on news releases dated October 28 and November 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares E G I Holdings Corporation (Edward Ierfino) Y 600,000 Peter Rona Y 400,000

Finders: Research Capital Corporation, CapitaLink Ltd., LIA Pure Capital Ltd., 9140-5357

Québec Inc.



Finders' Fee: The finders collectively received $130,800 in cash

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 31, 2021.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. (« BOLD.P »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, arrêt maintenu

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 avril 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») clôturé le 31 décembre 2021, tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 28 octobre et 16 novembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 40 000 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 27 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions E G I Holdings Corporation (Edward Ierfino) Y 600 000 Peter Rona Y 400 000

Intermédiaires : Research Capital Corporation, CapitaLink Ltd., LIA Pure Capital Ltd., 9140-5357 Québec Inc. Honoraires d'intermédiation : Les intermédiaires ont reçu collectivement 130 800 $ en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 31 décembre 2021.

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 17 mars 2022, la négociation sur les actions de la société demeurera arrêtée.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2022 and April 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 453,446 shares

966,000 Manitoba flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $3.11 per share

$5.00 per Manitoba flow-through share



Warrants: 709,723 share purchase warrants to purchase 709,723 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.75 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the VWAP exceeds $6.25 for 15 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Isaac Max Porterfield Y 3,215





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 160,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $167,165.85.

Nicolaus Canada Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $140,000.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 14, 2022:



Convertible Debentures: 180 unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") with each

Convertible Debenture comprised of $1,000 principal amount and 1,430

common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Company.







Conversion Price: At any time prior to the Maturity Date (defined herein), the Convertible

Debentures may be converted, at the option of the holders, into common shares

of the Company at a conversion price equal to $0.35 per common share.







Maturity Date: January 27, 2025







Interest Rate: 10% per annum







Warrants: Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the

Company at an exercise price of $0.50 at any time prior to 4:30 p.m. (Toronto

Time) on January 27, 2024.







Number of Placees: 9 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation: None







Finder's Fee: $4,800.00 cash and 13,714 broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

Inc.; and



$9,600.00 cash and 27,428 broker warrants payable to Hampton Securities.

Each broker warrant will be non-transferable and exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 14, 2022.

__________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 10, 2021, among the Company, the Company's subsidiary and Isa Brightlands Pty Ltd (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company intends to acquire 100% interest in the Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project ( the "Project").The Project consists of EPM (Exploration Permit–Minerals) 14416 which consists of 20 sub blocks or approximately 34 square kilometres located within the Mt Isa Inlier approximately 40 kilometres west of Cloncurry in Northwestern Queensland, Australia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Project for $500,000 cash payment and issuance of up to 750,000 common shares at $2.85 per share. Furthermore, the Company assumes the responsibility to satisfy royalty of 2% of the Net Smelter Return on the Project to former owner of the Project.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022.

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 17, 2022, March 23, 2022 & April 13, 2022:



Number of Shares: 6,402,700 units and 5,609,454 flow-through units

Purchase Price: $0.10 per unit and $0.11 per flow-through unit

Warrants: 5,826,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,826,077 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a 24-month period

Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd. / Crescat Global Macros Master Fund Ltd. Y 2,000,000 Aggregate ProgroupInvolvement [1 placee] P 1,050,000 Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Four

Points Capital, and Beacon Securities Ltd., received an aggregate cash

commission of $29,566.20 and 277,200 broker warrants. Each broker warrant

entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.20 per

common share for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on April 13 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 31, 2022 between the Company, Glenn Boisvert ("Vendor"), and 2080791 Alberta Ltd. operating as Boreal Cannabis Company ("Boreal"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100 per cent of the equity interest of Boreal Cannabis, which operated two cannabis retail stores in Alberta, from the Vendor. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with approximately $200,000 in cash payment and further issue 443,301 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $5.4312 per common share. The purchase price is subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment provision to address any increase or decrease of working capital, inventory or cash estimated as of the closing date.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 1, 2022 and April 22, 2022.

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 600,000 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.10 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31s day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 26, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 30, 2023

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 600,000 shares with 600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2018.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,660,132 common shares at $0.76 per share to settle outstanding debt of $1,261,700 (US$1,000,000).



Number of Creditors: 1

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Peal México,S.A. de C.V. Y $1,261,700 $0.76 1,660,132

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2022.

________________________________________

RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC. ("RW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,610,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Unit



Warrants: 805,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 805,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.60 exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Robert A. Schulz Y 60,000 Nairn Nerland Y 200,000





Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 20, 2022.

__________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:18 a.m. PST, April 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,384,550 units



Purchase Price: $0.10 per unit



Warrants: 3,192,275 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,192,275 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners received a cash commission of $3000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on April 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and second tranche a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,816,734 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 8,816,734 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,816,734 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Anderson Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $875.00 and 5,833 Finder Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.25 per share for a two-year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,417.50 and 9,450 Finder Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a two-year period.





GloRes Securities Inc. - $10,500.00 and 70,000 Finder Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a two-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,825.00 and 45,500 Finder Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 21, 2022announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2022:



Number of Shares: 700,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.







Purchase Price: $0.50 per Unit







Warrants: 350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 350,000 common shares







Warrant Price: $0.70 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Finder's Fees: $21,000 cash commission payable to Paradigm Capital Inc.



$7,000 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 6, 2022.

__________________________________

